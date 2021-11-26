Festive Events You Can Drive-Through This Holiday Season

The drive-through festival became popular during the pandemic, and it seems like they’re not completely going away.

Due to great responses from people wanting to stay within the warmth of their cars, eat or sip on warm treats, all while still being able to take in beautiful displays and Christmas lights, many people have maintained putting on these drive-through holiday events.

Here are some good ones to roll through this holiday season.

Holiday Drive-Through Events Worth Checking Out

Christmas in Williams Park

Christmas in Williams Park will start on Friday, November 26 and run every night until Sunday, December 19, 2021. The event will be lit up starting at 5:00 p.m. Visitors will be able to drive right through the park and explore all of the Christmas lights and displays. What’s more amazing, is that it is completely free.

Glow Langley

Glow Langley is bringing back its drive-through winter wonderland event. Guests can enjoy magical landscapes, a million twinkling light displays, and festive joy all from the comfort of their car. A fan-favourite is the magical light tunnel that is especially stunning if you have a sunroof. The event started November 18 and tickets are $34.99 per car ($39.99 on weekends).

PNE Winter Lights Festival

The PNE is bringing back their Winter Lights festival which boasts light tunnels, massive trees, lit up displays, mini donuts and so many more treats. PNE fairgrounds will be split up into various villages people can drive-through. This event is on during select nights in December and the price for one car is $37+ depending on the night you choose to go.

There is always also mapping out some areas in select cities where you can go and drive around to see the beautiful homes that go all out.

Whatever you choose, we hope you have a festive season filled with lights.

