25 Fun Things To Do In And Around Vancouver This Weekend (Nov 26-28)

It’s the last weekend of November and with that comes an influx of festive events…and Black Friday.

Even amongst the rainfall, storms, and floods, it helps to have something positive to look forward to. The end of November jump into the holiday season will hopefully spread some cheer, as things happening around Metro Vancouver are plentiful.

Here is your roundup of fun things to do in and around Metro Vancouver this weekend.

This Weekend – November 26-28

Shop Black Friday Deals

Although most of us will be staying to this side of the border this time around, there are still some amazing offers, deals and discounts that are hardly seen any other time of the year. Take a look at some must-see Black Friday deals on now.

Many additional sales will be revealed on Friday and continue into the weekend, so be sure to bookmark them all and get some Christmas shopping out of the way.

Hop On To The Stanley Park Christmas Train

Bright Nights in Stanley Park returns after having to be closed due to the pandemic last year, and they’re opening this Friday. The train has been running for 24 years, and is a favourite holiday tradition for many. It delights guests with decorated lights, music and an entire Christmas village. It’s a great family event full of festive glee.

Be Mesmerized At VanDusen Gardens

Back to offer all the enchantment, the VanDusen of Festival of Lights returns this Friday, November 26. This event has run every year since 1984. Over the years it’s grown to encompass more than 1 million dazzling lights and displays and spread holiday cheer.

Drive-Through A Free Light Festival

The annual Christmas in Williams Park lights display returns this weekend. This time being a drive-through with no requirement for advanced booking. This is a completely free event where families can enjoy the route multiple times.

Go To CandyTown

Yaletown BIA will be hosting Candytown for one day only on Saturday, November 27, 2021. This free outdoor winter wonderland festival, taking place throughout the neighbourhood. There will be beautifully set up lights, candy cane lamp posts, holiday characters, a parade and plenty of treats.

Take The Polar Express

The Railway Museum of BC is bringing back its beloved holiday magic experience with the North Pole Express Train Ride in Squamish. You can board the train and head straight towards Santa’s home town. On for select weekends, the train’s first ride will be on this Saturday, November 27, 2021.

Be Enchanted at Burnaby Village

The Burnaby Village Museum will host their annual event, Heritage Christmas. It is a completely transformed holiday experienced with traditional decorations, lights and holiday spirit. The entire village will be adorned with festive displays. The event starts this Saturday, November 27 and will be ongoing till January 3, and the best part yet—it’s free.

On-Going Things To Do

See A Million Twinkling Lights at Glow

Given the success of last year’s experience, Glow Langley is bringing back its drive-through winter wonderland event. Guests can enjoy magical landscapes, a million twinkling light displays, and festive joy all from the comfort of their car.

Get Inspired by Lights of Hope

The Lights of Hope are back on at St. Pauls Hospital in downtown Vancouver. Located at 1081 Burrard Street, the lights take up the entire front interface of the hospital. They bring hope to patients and support staff, and joy to passerbys. People are encouraged to give hope by donating at the Living Light installation or online.

Experience ‘Lights with Heights’

With much anticipation Canyon Lights will be returning to Capilano Suspension Bridge Park has returned. You can witness the Capilano River become illuminated, while walking across the illuminated 140 metres long breath-taking suspension bridge. The entire rainforest and infamous Treetops Adventure is also lit up with dazzling lights.

Get A Drink With Santa at ‘Tinseltown’

A Christmas themed pop-up bar has opened up for guests on Granville Street in Vancouver. Tinseltown’ is a fully immersive Santa’s workshop inspired cocktail bar that is likely to be very popular this winter. There will be festive lights, decor, and even Santa and his elves.

Shop At The Largest Christmas Store in BC

The Christmas Store at Potters Nursery is back. The entire nursery has transformed into a magical winter wonderland and has all your holiday wants and needs. The massive 28,000 sq-ft space is full of enchanted decor, wonderful gifts, and so much more. A number of themes that make this spot worthy of being added to your holiday “things to do” bucket list.

Experience Magical Illuminated Art

Witness Lumière which started last weekend. A number of illuminated artwork displays is expanding throughout Vancouver’s downtown core. Back for its 8th year, Lumière will be spread across to mesmerize in various pockets of Vancouver’s West End.

Have A Blast At The Vancouver Christmas Market

Back at Jack Poole Plaza, the Vancouver Christmas Market opens up on November 13. Offering an authentic German Christmas market appeal, this festival unites everyone and offers attractions, delicious eats and treats, hot seasonal drinks, twinkling lights and more. This European-inspired Christmas village will sure be a must-see of the season.

Walk Through an Enchanted Garden (For Free)

The City of Surrey is putting on a free illuminated nature trail experience through Bear Creek Park and it’s expected to be absolutely magical. The light displays are dazzling and make for beautiful photo opportunities, not to mention bringing cheer to all your holiday-loving senses.

Check Out Imagine Picasso

Imagine Picasso opened to the public, allowing guests to experience 200 of Pablo Picasso’s paintings from various eras of his life. Slightly different from the Imagine Van Gogh exhibit, the set up for this event mimics an illusive maze where visitors can roam around gazing at moving art come to life, quite literally. The exhibit will run until January 8, 2022.

Experience the Sistine Chapel in Vancouver

If you love the art of ages, experience Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition in Vancouver. The exhibit will take place at Canada Place. Without going to Rome, this will allow you to see a life-sized close-up of the greatest masterpieces of Michelangelo. Tickets are on sale now.

Discover Hidden Lounges and Speakeasies

What started as murmurs surrounded by a hint of secrecy, a new hidden lounge opened up in Chinatown, and it is one worth checking out—if you have the password that is. As a matter of fact, it’s not the only. If you’re up for more mystery, check out some of the other Vancouver speakeasies and secret bars.

Check Out The Art of John and Yoko

If you are a John Lennon fan or of Yoko Ono, the Vancouver Art Gallery is hosting “Growing Freedom: The instructions of Yoko Ono and The art of John and Yoko” started last week. The exhibit will look at the couples collaborative projects as well as artistic instruction work by Yoko Ono.

Enjoy DaVinci’s Art & Greatest Inventions

The DaVinci exhibit is an exclusive multi-room exhibit and a unique interactive experience showcasing the work of Leonardo da Vinci. This is the first time this art exhibit has come to Canada, and has drawn millions of visitors worldwide. Check out the educational program available for kids as well. Take advantage of the exhibit on now before it’s gone for good.

Get Dazzled At A Hidden Wonders Show

Have a magical experience in New West by checking out this Hidden Wonders is a 75-minute performance by Canadian magician Shawn Farquhar. Champion of Magic, who is originally from Maple Ridge, B.C. The show is getting rave reviews from across North America. The coolest part is that the venue is hidden and secret to only ticket holders.

Catch a Movie on the Big Screen

Fall is a perfect time to hit the movie theatres with some buttery popcorn. There is are some blockbusters to watch. New this week include Dune, Eternals and Clifford: The Big Red Dog. Still in theatres are hits like Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Venom: Let There Be Carnage as well as The Addams Family 2.

For an extra special experience, check out the new 19+ VIP Cinemas that is open in Burnaby.

Check Out A New Must-Try Dessert Bar Bakery

A new bakery has opened up in Burquitlam and it’s a dessert lovers paradise. With over 30 different options of gourmet bars, BjornBar Bakery seems to have a little something for everyone with a sweet tooth. This new bakery is trending and has unique seasonal items that should be on every foodie’s radar.

Play Inside Unique Displays At The Moon and Back Gallery

An impressive immersive experience just reopened in Richmond and it is absolutely stunning. The Moon and Back Gallery has a series of rooms with augmented virtual reality. The experience will make you smile, bring your pictures to life, and is truly out of this world.

Eat in a Heated Bubble Dome

The Westin Bayshore’s H Tasting Lounge has brought back its magical Winterlust dome dining experience in the heart of Coal Harbour. This year, the reimagined private dining experience will feature five brand new domes as well. You can eat outdoors, while being heated and enjoying panoramic views overlooking Stanley Park and onto the North Shore. There are also a few other dining domes around if you want to check out new places.

Regardless of what you do, we hope you enjoy your weekend activities!

