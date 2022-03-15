This New Richmond Cafe Will Transport You To Hong Kong In The 90s

If you want to reminisce about Hong Kong in the 90s (or experience it for the first time) then look no further than Happy Hong Kong Cafe in Richmond.

The new joint will make you feel like you’ve been transported to a quaint cafe in the bustling Hong Kong 20 some-odd years ago.

It features that old Hong Kong-style artwork and decor and serves a variety of Chinese meets Western-style dishes.

Their menu includes everything from braised rice, congee and fried rice to noodle soup and dim sum.

Dig into western dishes too, like their chicken spaghetti, grilled pork chop, fish filet and more.

Find it at the Abercorn Inn, across the Costco near the Vancouver Airport.

Happy Hong Kong Cafe

Address: 9260 Bridgeport Road, Richmond

