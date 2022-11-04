This Charming Shop In Vancouver Is Both A Tea House & A Florist

Get the best of both worlds at this charming (and Instagrammable) tea house in Vancouver that doubles as a florist. Halfday Tea + Flower offers a vast selection of fragrant teas and gorgeous flowers on West Broadway.

It’s the perfect place to catch up with an old friend or have a study date. And it’s conveniently located just a 10 minute walk from Broadway City Hall.

The one-of-a-kind cafe has a plethora of flowers to choose from, whether you want to pick out a bouquet for yourself or as a gift.

The shop has everything from roses and peonies to orchids and ranunculus.

As far as drinks go, sip on a pumpkin spice tea latte, chai latte, lavender raspberry tea latte, London fog and much more.

Halfday Tea + Flower

When: Open 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday (Closed on Sundays)

Where: 895 West Broadway, Vancouver

