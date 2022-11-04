This Charming Shop In Vancouver Is Both A Tea House & A Florist

Get the best of both worlds at this charming (and Instagrammable) tea house in Vancouver that doubles as a florist. Halfday Tea + Flower offers a vast selection of fragrant teas and gorgeous flowers on West Broadway.
RELATED: Reflections At Hotel Georgia Is Bringing Back Their Magical Winter Terrace
It’s the perfect place to catch up with an old friend or have a study date. And it’s conveniently located just a 10 minute walk from Broadway City Hall.
The one-of-a-kind cafe has a plethora of flowers to choose from, whether you want to pick out a bouquet for yourself or as a gift.
The shop has everything from roses and peonies to orchids and ranunculus.
As far as drinks go, sip on a pumpkin spice tea latte, chai latte, lavender raspberry tea latte, London fog and much more.
View this post on Instagram
Halfday Tea + Flower
When: Open 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday (Closed on Sundays)
Where: 895 West Broadway, Vancouver
Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.