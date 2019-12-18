Deck the halls with Christmas cocktails at the Westin Bayshore. Their in-house restaurant, H Tasting Lounge, has some epic creations to get you through the holidays.

Their Miracle on Bayshore Drive drink really will make your spirits bright. It features rye, brandy, gingerbread syrup, milk, whole egg, and then topped off with a toasted marshmallow.

They have a plethora of other festive cocktails, including hot mulled wine, spiced cider, hot rye chai, Irish coffee and a cranberry cobbler.

You Might Also Like:

The lounge also has an all-new Winterlust dome dining experience you have to try this holiday season.

H Tasting Lounge

Where: 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

For more places to eat and drink in the city, check out our Food section.