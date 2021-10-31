This Flavourful Spot Is One Of The Most Beautiful Restaurants In Port Coquitlam

We eat with our eyes first. And that saying could not be more true when it comes to this beautiful restaurant in Port Coquitlam.

The ambience of the sleek and modern restaurant ‘Grelhados’ is just as enjoyable as the flavourful food they whip up.

At Grelhados, it’s all about celebrating locally sourced ingredients and unforgettable flavours.

Diners can feast on a variety of delicious dishes, from seafood pasta and a crispy salmon burger to a plant-based bowl and garden burger.

Save room for dessert though, as they have a number of decadent options. Try their harvest pumpkin cheesecake, key lime pie, chocolate mousse, apple tart, Belgian waffles and more.

Grelhados also knows a thing or two about mixing up a mean cocktail. Sip on their speak easy margarita, Portuguese sour or their signature new fashioned.

Make the most of the restaurant’s funky atmosphere and food and drink offerings during Happy Hour. It runs Monday to Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. and 9 to 11 p.m.

Grelhados

When: Open Monday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: 855 Village Drive #110, Port Coquitlam

