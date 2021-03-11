A Drive-Thru Food Truck Festival Is Rolling Into The Fraser Valley This Spring

One of the Lower Mainland’s most sought after foodie events is set to return later this month.

The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival has finally released its first (of many) dates for 2021.

It’s kicking things off with a must-try drive-thru experience in Chilliwack on Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28. Event times will be from from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Participating food trucks have yet to be released but we’re sure they will be offering up some delicious eats.

As per usual, admission to the event is free.

More event dates and locations will be released soon, so stay tuned!

Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival

When: First dates are Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Chilliwack Coliseum, 45323 Hodgins Avenue

Cost: Admission is free

