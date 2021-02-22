You Can Get a Grand Slam For $2.99 at Denny’s This Week

No one likes to miss a grand slam, do they?

This week you can enjoy the famous Denny’s Grand Slam breakfast for just $2.99. The proceeds are benefiting bullying prevention organizations across Canada.

Grand Slam Day will take place on February 23rd from 7am to 2pm at select locations. (We recommend calling your local location to confirm before visiting).

What’s In A Grand Slam? If you are not familia with the Denny’s classic, there is no better time to try than now. This signature breakfast includes: Two buttermilk pancakes

Two eggs

Two strips of bacon

Two sausage links Always being a crowd-pleaser, the original breakfast dish along with Denny’s signature pancakes never disappoint. Denny’s is welcoming everyone to come and enjoy the Grand Slam at exclusive promoted price. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Denny’s Canada (@dennyscanada) Denny’s Anti-Bullying Promotion The February 23rd $2.99 promotion is valid for pick-up and dine-in at participating locations. Anti-bullying organizations which are being supported include: CKNW Kids’ Fund Pink Shirt Day Campaign (B.C.)

WITS Programs Foundation (All of Canada except B.C.) For more tasty eats in Metro Vancouver, check out our Food section.