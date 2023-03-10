The weather is finally warming up and with Spring break around the corner there is more to do than ever.

With the city’s vibrant culture and scenic surroundings, there are plenty of exciting events and activities to choose from. Here are our top picks for fun things to do this weekend.

Things To Do in Vancouver This Weekend

Pokémon Regional Championships

Vancouver fans are in for a treat with the upcoming Pokémon Regional Championships will be taking place this Saturday through Sunday. The event will feature players from all over Vancouver, as well as attracting hundreds of fans.

Although tickets are currently sold out, more spectator passes are expected to be released on the first day of the event.

When & Where: March 11- 12 at the Vancouver Convention Centre

OR Festival 4 Vancouver

The Vancouver Or Festival celebrates the world premier of 10 original 10 minute plays made by Vancouver Artists. This is the 4th year of the Or Festival, taking place at the Jericho Arts Centre.

Tickets can still be purchased online for their Friday and Saturday shows.

When & Where: March 9-11 at the Jericho Arts Centre

Vancouver’s Oscar Party

This Sunday, Vancouver will be hosting the cities very own Academy Awards Gala Dinner & Viewing Party. The Vancouver Oscar Party was established in 2009, and has brought movie lovers together each year to enjoy the Academy Telecast.

Tickets can be purchased in advanced for a night of entertainment and delicious food.

When & Where: March 12, 3:30pm – 9:00pm at the Pinnacle Hotel Harbourfront

CelticFest 2023

The 19th annual CelticFest in Vancouver has many other events taking place over the week of March 11 to 18. This includes: Welsh Men’s Choir (VWMC) performing this Saturday, an Irish burlesque show “What’s the Craic”, a St. Patrick’s Breakfast event, and many more. You can see their full lineup on their website.

The event ends with a 2 day long Celtic Festival taking place next weekend on March 17-18.

When & Where: March 11-18 at various places in Vancouver

Catch a Movie for only $2.99

For March Spring Break Cineplex is offering children’s movie at 11 o’clock on Saturday mornings for only $2.99 +tax. Their spring break line up includes: PAW Patrol: The Movie, Lyle, Lyle Crocodile, Minions: The Rise Of Gru, and The Secret Life Of Pets 2

Note however that it is only at participating theatres, and available films details may vary on locations. You can check out their website for the most up-to-date details.

When & Where: March 11 at participating Cineplex Theatres

Canucks vs. Ottawa Senators

Watch the Vancouver Canucks face off against the Ottawa Senators in what will likely be a great game. The puck drops at 4 pm on Saturday at Rogers Arena.

If this doesn’t satisfy your hockey needs, the Vancouver Giants will also be playing on March 12, 2023 against Prince George at 4:00 pm at the Langley Events Centre.

When & Where: March 11 at Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Whitecaps vs. FC Dallas

If hockey isn’t your sport, than you’ll be happy to know that there will also be a soccer game on this weekend. The upcoming Whitecaps game against FC Dallas promises to be an exciting match. The game starts at 2 pm on Saturday at BC Place.

When & Where: March 11 at BC Place, 777 Pacific Blvd, Vancouver

St. Patrick’s Shamrock ‘n Race Run at Burnaby Lake

The annual Shamrock ‘n Race, organized by Try Events, will be held on March 12, 2023, at Burnaby Lake.

This is a 21.1KM & 7 Mile half marathon that circles Burnaby Lake. Participants are encouraged to dress in green and join in the fitness-friendly run amidst the beauty of nature. While online registration for the Shamrock ‘n Race has closed by early March 2023, you can still register for the event in person between 8:00 am and 8:30 am on the day of the race.

When & Where: March 12 at Burnaby Lake

Ongoing Things To Do

Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. Immersive Experience

The Marvel Avengers exhibit S.T.A.T.I.O.N. (Scientific Training and Tactical Intelligence Operative Network) is an immersive experience that allows visitors to step into the world of the Avengers and interact with their favorite superheroes.

The exhibit is designed to give visitors a taste of what it would be like to be an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. and is fun for both adult and kids alike. Tickets are currently on sale and start at $29.

When & Where: March 3rd – May 28th at The Amazing Brentwood, 4567 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby

Bite of Burnaby

This food festival runs for the whole month of March, and celebrates the diverse culinary scene of the Burnaby area. The festival offers a unique opportunity to sample a wide variety of delicious dishes from around the world, with food vendors serving up everything from authentic Korean barbecue to classic Canadian poutine.

In addition to the delicious food, Bite of Burnaby also features live music, entertainment, and a bustling atmosphere that brings the community together for a day of fun and excitement.

When & Where: March 1st-31st at restaurants all over Burnaby, check out their website for more information.

Skate at an outdoor rink

Spend the winter months taking advantage of outdoor rinks. Whether you’re new to skating or the next Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir — it’s a fun way to pass the time.

Choose between the rink at Robson Square in downtown Vancouver or the one at the Shipyards on the North Shore. Both are free (if you have your own skates). Or you can rent them on-site.

When & Where: 800 Robson Street in downtown Vancouver and 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Flyover Canada

This popular attraction is the perfect rainy day activity. Flyover is offering its signature Canada “ride” along with a trek over Hawaii.

Guests will be strapped in as they head on an immersive adventure, complete with special effects and other bells and whistles.

When & Where: All weekend long at Canada Place, 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Visit a local market

There are a variety of craft and flea markets available in and around Vancouver. They are the perfect way to start your weekend. You can enjoy some fresh baked goods and produce while browsing unique hand-made local crafts.

Some popular markets include: Hastings Park Farmers Market, Port Moody Winter Farmers Market, Vancouver Flea Market, Abbotsford Flea Market, and the

Cloverdale Flea Market.

When & Where: Saturday and Sunday at various locations around Metro Vancouver.

If you are still looking for interesting things to do, be sure to check out our guide 31 Things To Do With Your Family Over Spring Break Near Vancouver for more great ideas.