Family-Friendly Coquitlam Adventures Worth The Holiday Road Trip

Editor’s note: Some of the destinations listed below may change operations in accordance to BC’s latest restrictions. As always, please adhere to all COVID-19 health and safety measures. If you are sick, please stay home.

Looking for fun things to do locally this season? Whether it’s with your family, friends or just a day for yourself, we’ve compiled the ultimate guide of fun things to see and do this holiday season in Coquitlam and broken it down by neighbourhood.

Things To Do in Coquitlam

City Centre

Coquitlam’s vibrant City Centre is the place to be during the winter months. Plus, with three SkyTrain stations in the area, it’s easy to visit.

It’s home to one of the most sought-after holiday events in the region: Lights at Lafarge, which transforms the lake into a winter wonderland with a spectacular light display. Due to popular demand, we highly recommend visiting during non-peak hours ahead of the evening and weekends to avoid large crowds.

Last-minute holiday shoppers can find everything they need (and more) at Coquitlam Centre, which features 200 shops and services to take advantage of. Drop by the new pop-up store and be sure to check out the expanded Lululemon.

As far as eats go, you have to go to Henderson Place Mall, across the street from Coquitlam Centre. The food court is a haven for flavourful eats, including the Seoul Truck, Steve’s Poke Bar, Happy Lamb Hot Pot, Sushi Tree, Grand Palace Restaurant and The Coffee Bun.

Last, but certainly not least, when in Coquitlam’s City Centre, check out Glen Drive. The area has lots of cool spots to check out, including the new home décor store Maison Pretty Living. If all the exploring has you thirsty, head to Browns Town Centre for après beverages, or one of the many restaurants whipping up mouth-watering eats.

Austin Heights

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maya’s Epicurian Living (@maya_epicurian_living)

Discover the part of Coquitlam where history meets urban life in Austin Heights. It’s all about cute cafés and neighbourhood restaurants that will not disappoint.

Find gift ideas for everyone on your list at the quaint Artisan Gifts and Flowers. The specialty shop has everything from floral arrangements and flowering plants to pottery and jewelry. The charming Reflections bookstore is another must-visit spot, with products ranging from tarot and oracle cards to a selection of crystals and essential oils.

For food and drinks, try John B. Pub, which features 465 different spirits in stock, 86 different beer taps and live music four nights a week. Another great option is The Golden Boot Café for authentic Italian cuisine. Everything on their menu is homemade, from their fresh pasta sauces to desserts.

And make sure to get some of the city’s best specialty coffee and French macarons at Coffee + Vanilla.

Maillardville

Discover a mix of heritage, culture and a passion for the arts in the neighbourhood of Maillardville.

Get authentic eats at Tahn Door Indian Eatery, My Greek Taverna, Ramengers “Smoking Pig” Ramen or That Place for Pasta. Visitors can also marvel at the spectacular Mackin Park holiday light display or visit the Mackin House Museum on Brunette Avenue.

On those rainy days where you’d rather stay inside, catch the latest holiday flick (or get some gift cards for a future show) at Cineplex Coquitlam Cinemas and VIP or hit some pins at Zone Bowling.

Just minutes from Maillardville are the home décor stores of United Boulevard and the Hard Rock Casino.

Burquitlam North Road

North Road is the main thoroughfare through Burquitlam, and it was actually the first road built in the Lower Mainland.

The neighbourhood is also easily accessible by SkyTrain, with Burquitlam and Lougheed stations located nearby.

Get all the baked goods you can handle at the popular (and newly opened) Bjornbar Bakery. They specialize in classic dessert bars, including a s’mores bar, mango bar, cheesy bar and more.

For pub grub, be sure to hit up the Coquitlam Taphouse for brunch, lunch, dinner or dessert. And if you’re craving some traditional Asian cuisine like mazesoba, ramen and donburi, give Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba a try.

Did You Know: The south end of North Road is often referred to as Koreatown with one of the largest concentrations of Korean restaurants, cafés and retail in Canada.

Central Coquitlam

According to TripAdvisor, Central Coquitlam has two of the city’s best attractions: scenic Mundy Park and Como Lake Park.

Hungry? Dine al fresco and enjoy Neapolitan pizza or pasta at local favourite Doppio Zero Pizza.

Those with a sweet tooth will have to make a point of stopping at Doughnut Love. Their doughnuts are handmade fresh daily and perfect to pair with a cup of coffee.

Looking to stay local and explore Coquitlam? Check out the great offer from the Executive Plaza Hotel Metro Vancouver in Coquitlam. For $175, you can stay two nights and enjoy a stay and immerse in the festive spirit this holiday season. In addition to the room, the package includes complimentary breakfast for two at The Wild Fig, a $50 gift card to Coquitlam Centre along with $40 towards a meal at local favorite Taphouse Pub.

In addition, don’t forget to check out @visitcoquitlam on social media for amazing contests, insider shopping tips and spotlights on local retailers, restaurants and other businesses to support during your holiday shopping. Share how you are supporting local this holiday season by tagging your posts with #SupportLocalCQ.

Coquitlam is a fantastic spot to soak up the best the holiday season has to offer, whether you’re looking for unique shops, tasty eats or to check out the city’s vast array of parks and festive themed attractions and events

You may just fall in love with Coquitlam this winter.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.

This is branded content made in partnership with Tourism Coquitlam. To learn more about what the city has to offer, please visit them online.