Vancouver, known for its vibrant arts and culture scene, is eagerly anticipating the return of Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS) this summer.

This a beloved annual tradition that brings the magic of musical theatre to the beautiful outdoor setting of Stanley Park’s Malkin Bowl.

Theatre Under the Stars Vancouver 2024

For over 80 years, TUTS has been entertaining Vancouverites and visitors alike with its exceptional productions. Each summer, the company showcases a series of musicals performed under the stars. This allows theatergoers to enjoy the spectacle while surrounded by the natural beauty of Stanley Park.

This year’s lineup will feature “Cats” and “School of Rock.” Both shows run from July 5 to August 24 on alternate nights.

Early Bird tickets are on sale until June 19th. Prices range from $20-$65.

You can also purchase a picnic packages to savor a delicious meal while enjoying the lush surroundings of Stanley Park. The theatre can get cold at night, so be sure to bring some blankets to wrap up in as you enjoy a delightful show under the stars this summer.

One of the unique aspects of TUTS is the open-air venue at Malkin Bowl. Surrounded by towering trees and with the starry sky as a backdrop, the theater creates an enchanting ambiance that adds an extra layer of magic to each performance.

In addition to the two main productions, TUTS also offers a variety of pre-show activities and amenities to enhance the theater experience.

Special Events

Rock Your Favourite Band Tee Night – July 13

School of Rock Vancouver Pre-Show Performances – July 13, July 27, August 4, August 24

VOKRA Night – July 20 & August 17

Pride Night – July 22

Relaxed Performance – July 29

VocalEye Performance – August 2

PAL Pass the Hat Night – August 16 & 17

Cats

CATS took the theatre world by storm in the early 80s, winning both the Tony and Olivier Award for Best Musical. Based on T.S. Eliot’s Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats, it tells the story of the Jellicle cats deciding who will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and be reborn. Known for iconic songs like “Memory,” it is one of the longest-running musicals, with over 15,000 performances in London and New York.

School of Rock

Based on the hit 2003 film, School of Rock is a high-energy, family-friendly show that celebrates the power of rock ‘n roll and coming together. Nominated for Tony and Olivier Awards, it debuted to critical acclaim on Broadway in 2015 and London’s West End in 2016, touring globally afterward. The musical follows Dewey Finn, a wannabe rock star who, after being mistaken for a substitute teacher, inspires his straight-laced students to chase their dreams and express themselves through music.

