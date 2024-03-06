604 Now
Surrey Guildford Town Centre Spring Carnival

Carnival

The popular carnival will be returning to Surrey’s Guildford Town Centre just in time for Spring Break.

The annual carnival season is a local favourite for young ones, hosted by West Coast Amusements, the largest Canadian midway operation in Western Canada. It has been visiting various cities across Metro-Vancouver, with Surrey being their first stop of the season.

Surrey Carnival 2023

This 10-day event will be kicking off this Friday March 15th and will remain open till Sunday March 24th.

As per usual, visitors can expect plenty of rides, fun fair games, and plenty of delicious bites for the whole family.

 

Date / Hours of the Carnival

  • Fri, Mar 15 – noon to 10pm
  • Sat, Mar 16 – noon to 10pm
  • Sun, Mar 17 – noon to 10pm
  • Mon, Mar 18 – noon to 10pm
  • Tues, Mar 19 – CLOSED
  • Wed, Mar 20 – noon to 10pm
  • Thurs, Mar 21 – noon to 10pm
  • Fri, Mar 22 – noon to 10pm
  • Sat, Mar 23 – noon to 10pm
  • Sun, Mar 24 – noon to 6pm

Ticket Pricing

Individual ride tickets can be purchased on-site. Each ride takes 3 to 6 coupons per ride. You can also purchase a daily wristband for $45 and get unlimited rides for the day. Carnival games and food are sold separately.

If you have a 6 rides for $24.00 flyer, you can retrieve these tickets from the mall guest service desk.

  • Single Gold Ticket: $1.50
  • Red Book (20) $27.00
  • Blue Book (40) $48.00
  • $45 wristbands daily

What To Expect

 

Location

Guildford Town Centre

10355 152 Street
Surrey, BC V3R 7C1 Canada + Google Map
  • Start Date

    March 15

  • End Date

    March 24

  • Tickets

    $1.50

