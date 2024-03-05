Burnaby Village Museum Spring Break
The Burnaby Village Museum, a cherished and free attraction in Metro Vancouver, is reopening for the two weeks of Spring Break from March 18 to 28.
Admission is free, and the museum is open daily from 11 am to 4:30 pm.
The 10-acre open-air site showcases the histories of Burnaby’s diverse communities, offering a glimpse into the past with reconstructed homes and businesses.
Visitors can explore the cultural influences that shaped the community, learn from Indigenous Educators, and engage with staffed exhibits.
Special Spring Break Activities:
- Heritage Games: Mon-Fri, 12-3:30pm
- Coast Salish Seed Balls: Tues (March 19), Thurs & Sat, at 2:15pm
- Steam Demos: Wed all day
- School Days: Sat & Sun, 12-3pm
- Indigenous Outdoor Games: Sun at 2:15pm
Additionally, there are daily activities such as a Scavenger Hunt, Bell’s Basics, Coffee Grinding, and Ruby’s Lunch.
NOTE: The main entrance is closed due to bridge construction, so visitors should enter through the carousel entrance.
