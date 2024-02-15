This spring break, the Museum of Surrey promises families a memorable and cost-free adventure. From LEGO® wonders to coding exploration, the museum has curated an array of activities to captivate young minds.

Spring Break at Museum of Surrey

During the weeks of March 19 to 28, the Museum of Surrey is opening its doors to young builders and LEGO® enthusiasts for an exciting spring break experience.

Along with their Lego Exhibit they will also be offering special activities from Code Ninja (March 19-20) and Brick Connections (March 26-28) for a fun-filled week of fun and education.

Everything is Still Awesome – LEGO Exhibit

Kids can bring their wildest imaginations to life with an array of building blocks, bricks, and more. The museum’s “Everything is still awesome” exhibit provides the perfect backdrop for children to dive into a world of creativity.

Kids can tackle various building challenges and even sport LEGO® temporary tattoos as badges of honor.

Throughout the spring break period, a different scavenger hunt awaits visitors each week, adding an element of excitement and exploration to the museum experience. And of course, there’s always the chance to build a new LEGO® craft and take home a unique creation.

Special Event: Code Ninja – March 19-20

Code Ninja takes center stage, offering a free introduction to coding, 3D printing, and more. It’s an excellent opportunity for young minds to explore the world of technology in an interactive and enjoyable environment.

Special Event: Brick Connections – March 26-28

Brick Connections steps up with a free brick-building challenge. These 30-minute sessions, running from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm, cater to children aged 6+, providing a dynamic and hands-on experience in the world of LEGO® construction.

This is a fantastic opportunity for children to unleash their creativity and immerse themselves in a world of building blocks and bricks.

So bring your kids to the Museum of Surrey this Spring Break and let their creativity soar in a world where everything is awesome!