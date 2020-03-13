5 Day Trips From Vancouver Even Your Lazy Friends Will Love

Vancouver is a beautiful city as it is, but it’s also a jumping off point to other incredible destinations worth exploring, just an hour or two away.

Add one (or all) of these to your list the next time you’re looking for a fun day trip.

5 Easy Day Trips From Vancouver

Porteau Cove: 40 minutes

Hit the road (for a mini road trip) to the serene Porteau Cove. It’s a quick jaunt away from the city with a scenic drive in between Vancouver and Squamish—but it feels like a world away. It’s also the perfect place to pack a picnic and go stargazing. Bring a blanket, a thermos of hot cocoa and take in nature’s show.

Bowen Island: 1 hour, 15 minutes

The quaint Bowen Island makes for an idyllic getaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Get the best of the island lifestyle, just over an hour away from Vancouver. Take a short 20 minute ferry ride over and enjoy a variety of activities. Explore the arts and culture scene (visit Arts Pacific Gallery and the Bowen Island Museum) or take your adventure outdoors and go kayaking, cycling or hike Mount Gardner.

Bellingham: 1 hour 20 minutes

Cross the border for a day trip to Bellingham, where you can take part in both indoor and outdoor activities. Shop til’ you drop at Bellis Fair with lots of options we don’t have here: Macy’s, JCPenney, Kohl’s and more. Or enjoy the great outdoors with a visit to the lush Whatcom Falls Park. The city park has a number of hiking trails with four different waterfalls to go chase (sorry TLC).

Harrison Hot Springs: 1.5 hours

Take off to the beautiful Harrison Hot Springs where you can have some much-needed relaxation time soaking in the springs. After your stresses have melted away, go for a stroll in the charming little village with lots of cute cafes, eateries and boutique shops to explore while taking in breathtaking views of Harrison Lake.

Hope: 1 hour 45 minutes

Many road trippers often pass right by Hope on their way to other destinations, but it’s a destination all in itself. It features a whole lot of natural beauty, but one of the most popular gems is just east of Hope—the Othello Tunnels. It’s a picture-perfect spot for a nice leisurely walk with a series of historic train tunnels and bridges that pass over the Coquihalla River.

