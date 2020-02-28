This A-Frame Tiny House In The Rockies Is Worth Traveling For

Live the tiny house life (even if it’s just for a weekend) at this quaint spot in Rossland where you can soak up the best the Kootenay Rockies has to offer.

The unique accommodation is an idyllic getaway for those looking to take a ski trip. Each cabin can sleep up to four guests, with one queen-size bed in the main living area and two twin beds in the sleeping loft above.

It features wooden decor that is brightly lit by windows, overlooking all the incredible scenery in the area. There’s also a desk and a small kitchenette where you can do some basic meal prep.

The best spot to stargaze from is right at your front steps, with a patio giving you the perfect vantage point to enjoy nature.

You Might Also Like:

It’s just a 10-minute drive from Red Mountain Resort, where you can enjoy an afternoon on the slopes before coming home to this cozy cabin.

Rossland is a charming ski town that has its own premium chocolatier, a gourmet food market and a plethora of activities for outdoor enthusiasts.

Besides skiing and other winter sports, it’s a popular attraction for fishing, hiking, biking and watching wildlife.

Tiny house in Rossland

Cost: Starting at $152 per night, minimum two night stay

For more breathtaking getaways in B.C., check out our Travel & Outdoors section.