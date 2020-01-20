E-Scooters May Be On Their Way To Metro Vancouver Soon

You may soon be able to ride around Metro Vancouver on E-Scooters, thanks to an upcoming pilot program.

The province’s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is currently accepting proposals for new modes of shared transportation. That includes electric scooters and skateboards.

RELATED: Local All-Electric Car Share Service SUMO Announces Launch In Surrey & White Rock

Currently, E-Scooters are not permitted on sidewalks or roadways, but that could change soon. A summer pilot program will find the best way to regulate these types of transportation.

The scooters “would help the province down the road to bring in provincial legislation to govern these new technologies,” said Rick Glumack​​​​​​, B.C.’s parliamentary secretary for technology to CBC.

Kelowna is already piloting the project on some walkways and trails, while cities like Edmonton and Calgary have already incorporated the scooters.

“We’re looking to many jurisdictions to learn as much as possible,” Glumack said. “But you know B.C. also is unique in many ways, and that’s why we want to test these regulations within the province within our own context as well.”

The deadline to join the pilot project is March 6, 2020, with the projects starting as early as this summer. Who knows, maybe they’ll even get here before Uber and Lyft.

For more Vancouver news, check out our News section.