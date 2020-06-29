Dr. Bonnie Henry Just Got An Octopus Named After Her

A Vancouver Island aquarium has just named a pacific octopus after Dr. Bonnie Henry.

The Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea in Sydney knew before the octopus came into their collection that they wanted to name it after B.C.’s provincial health officer.

The centre’s team said it was their way of recognizing Dr. Henry’s “kindness, intelligence, compassion, dedication, and calm demeanor.”

They had decided that if the octopus was female they would name it Bonnie, and if it was male they would name it Henry.

The octopus was born at 5 lbs on June 18th and will stay at the centre for six months until it can be released.

Now, Seth Rogen is not the only one to lend their namesake to an aquatic friend.

