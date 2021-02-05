The Best Dine Out Vancouver Deals In Burnaby And New West

Dine Out Vancouver has finally returned and there are a variety of restaurants outside the city with must-try menus.

Check out the best eats (and deals) Burnaby and New Westminster have to offer during this year’s foodie festivities.

Best Dine Out Vancouver Deals in Burnaby & New West

Atlas Steak and Fish – Burnaby



Head over to this spot that is a modern take on the classic North American steakhouse. Their $40 Dine Out dinner menu is also available for take-out and includes a plethora of delectable dishes.

Start off with your choice of a wedge salad or roasted parsnip soup. For entrees, they’re offering a prime rib, grilled salmon steak or potato gnocchi. Lastly, for dessert they have an individual baked Alaska or spiced chocolate ganache torte up for grabs.

They’re located at 4331 Dominion Street.

Baci Ristorante – Burnaby

Craving Italian? Look no further. This spot is offering a $45 dinner menu filled with authentic Italian eats.

For the first course, choose between spaghetti, penne, fettuccine alfredo, tomato and onion salad, caesar salad or a caprese salad. Entrees include a veal mushroom marsala, pork tenderloin, fish of the day and more. Save room for dessert though, they have a choice of tiramisu, creme brulee or chocolate mousse.

Find them at 3728 East Hastings Street.

Hart House Restaurant – Burnaby



Visit this idyllic lakeside estate for a truly unique Mediterranean style dining experience. They have a $42 dinner menu you have to try.

Appetizers include your choice of Mediterranean seafood chowder, sformato cacio e pepe or a warm wild mushroom salad. For entrees, choose from their confit duck leg, chorizo crusted Arctic char or roasted beet farroto. Indulge for dessert with their country cheesecake with huckleberry reduction or chocolate hazelnut feuilletine bar.

Check it out at 6664 Deer Lake Avenue.

Burnaby Mountain Restaurant – Burnaby

Enjoy a meal at this popular restaurant with the most beautiful backdrop. They have a $33 dinner menu with West Coast fare.

Start off with your choice of wild mushroom veloute or a crispy shrimp caesar salad. Entrees include a New York steak, steak and lobster, salmon and lobster tail or a linquini bolognese. End on a sweet note with your choice of New York style cherry cheesecake or the Chef’s daily feature.

The restaurant is located at 7600 Halifax Street.

Butcher’s Table – New West



BBQ lovers have to make a stop at Butcher’s Table at the River Market. They’re offering a $20 dinner menu that is available for dine-in or take-out.

Start off with their feature soup, mac and cheese or a mixed green salad. Entrees include your choice of Philly cheesesteak and fries, cheeseburger and fries or steak frites. For dessert, they’re offering their signature churros.

Find them at 112-810 Quayside Drive.

El Santo – New West

This is the place to be if you’re craving Mexican cuisine in New Westminster. They’re offering a delicious $36 dinner menu that is also available for take-out.

For appetizers, try their ensalada de nopal, Tijuana 1924 or queso fundido. Entrees include a choice of cachete de puerco, costillita or chile relleno. For dessert, choose between churros, a white chocolate and elderflower mole tart or salted caramel ice cream.

They’re located at 680 Columbia Street.

Time & Place – New West



Check out this must-try spot with a $34 dinner menu (also available for take-out) filled with all the local bounty of the Pacific North West.

For appetizers, choose between the butter poached asparagus, crispy pork belly or roasted parsnip and brussel soup. Entrees include Haida Gwaii halibut filet, a grilled flat iron steak and a roasted yam and potato pave. Save the best for last with dessert, which includes your choice of raspberry jelly roll or a warm caramel sea salt brownie.

Give it a try at Level 3, 6083 McKay Avenue.

Gino’s Restaurant – New West

Head to this family owned and operated neighbourhood restaurant with a $20.21 dinner menu featuring popular Mediterranean dishes.

For appetizers, choose between hummus or tzatziki with a side of pita, caesar salad or the soup of the day. Entrees include your choice of chicken souvlaki, roast lamb or baked lasagna and meatballs. A dessert of the day will also be offered with the meal.

Find it at 431 E. Columbia Street.

For more must-try eats in and around Vancouver, check out our Food section.