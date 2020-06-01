Cruise Ships With Over 100 Passengers Banned From Canadian Waters Until October

Although some cruise ships were set to dock in Vancouver this summer, most won’t be able to anytime soon.

Federal transport minister Marc Garneau announced Friday that overnight passenger vessels with more than 100 people are not allowed to operate in Canadian waters until October 31st.

“Our Government is committed to protecting Canadians, particularly during these challenging times,” said Garneau. “It is for that reason I am announcing updated measures for cruise ships and other passenger vessels in Canada.”

This measure is an extension from regulations Transport Canada put in place, back in March.

However, it’s up to local governments to decide how to handle other vessels with less than 100 passengers.

“Ferries, water taxis and other essential passenger vessels can continue to operate with mitigation measures as they do currently,” said Garneau.

Carnival Cruise Line and Norwegian Cruise Line had planned on returning to Vancouver soon, despite the many outbreaks on ships.

