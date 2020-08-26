Stay In These Cozy BC Cabins For Your Next Lakeside Retreat

Enjoy the ultimate lakeside getaway at this hidden gem nestled in the secluded mountains in the North Okanagan region.

Cozy Cabins Nature Resort features eight quaint cabins and a luxurious chalet surrounding a private lake for an idyllic retreat in nature.

Each rustic cabin has its own theme and has all the amenities for you to feel like it’s your home away from home.

They also have a patio, BBQ, picnic table and a personal fire pit.

Lakeside Cabins & Chalet

Deer Cabin ($199/night):



This is the smallest but one of the most popular cabins at the resort because of its close proximity to the lake. Plus it has that classic log cabin charm. The veranda overlooking the lake is by far the best place to enjoy a morning cup of coffee while watching the sunrise. There is also a complementary rowboat tied to a dock just a few yards away from the cabin.

Bear Cabin ($199/night):



The kitchen offers unsurpassed views, with one side overlooking a large meadow and the other side showcasing towering evergreens. It’s usually the top pick for parents as it gives them the perfect vantage point to watch their kids, whether they’re playing on the beach, in the lake or in the meadow.

Elk Cabin ($199/night):



This is one of their more private cabins that also overlooks the meadow and is less than a minute walk away from the lake. The Elk Cabin is a good choice for families who have small children because it’s all one-level, whereas both Deer and Bear have a loft sleeping arrangement.

Beaver Cabin ($199/night):



This cozy cabin is situated right above the lake with forest views. It’s a bit quieter as it’s further away from the main beach and meadow area. The complementary rowboat is available just a few yards away where there’s also a rope swing going into the lake right on the dock.

Moose Cabin ($215/night):



Another family-friendly option that has a playhouse and sandbox right outside for the kids to play in. It’s usually a popular choice for larger families, as it has three sleeping areas.

Lynx Cabin($215/night):



This is their newest cabin, so it’s a little less rustic but just as cozy as the rest. It’s sitting near the back of the resort in a quiet and secluded area that is also just a short walk to the lake (although it doesn’t have a view of it).

Cougar Cabin ($280/night):



Check out the Cougar Cabin, which has a bit more space both inside and out. It has three sleeping areas, a large dining area, a wrap-around deck and a hot tub that is open in the cooler months.

Eagle Chalet ($245/night):

For their largest and most private unit, book out The Eagle Chalet. It features a bright and airy living area, a fully-equipped kitchen and sprawling sun decks. It’s just across the road from the main resort and all the other cabins.

