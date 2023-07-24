Concord Pacific is hosting VanPrideFest at Concord Pacific Place this year. In celebration, the proud partner is giving away a party pack of fourteen premium tickets to RuPaul’s Drag Race at Rogers Arena this Thursday.
For 2023, VanPrideFest is expanding between Science World and Rogers Arena. The larger festival site will provide more accessibility and capacity for the celebration of reconnecting to our communities, set to bring over 100,000 attendees throughout the weekend. The site will also be home to Canada Pride 2024 next year!
Win Tickets to RuPaul’s Drag Race
We’re excited to partner with Concord Pacific to giveaway a party pack of 14 premium tickets to RuPaul’s Drag Race!
To enter, simply complete the following two steps:
- Follow @concordpacific on Instagram
- Complete this short online form
Please note the contest ends on Wednesday, July 26th at 11:59 am PST.
The winner will be randomly selected by the Vancouver Pride Society and will be contacted directly via e-mail.
Good luck!
