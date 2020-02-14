The $1.4 billion project to build a new four-lane Pattullo Bridge is finally starting construction this year.

The B.C. government has awarded a contract to replace the bridge connecting Surrey and New Westminster.

“The current bridge has needed to be replaced for years, and I’m proud our government is getting it done in a way that benefits the local community with good jobs and training opportunities,” Premier John Horgan said in a statement.

The expanded bridge includes wider lanes and will potentially allow the bridge to expand to six lanes. It will also include lanes dedicated to pedestrians and cyclists.

The new Pattullo Bridge will be located just north and upstream of the existing bridge. And to facilitate it, there will be a realignment and extension of Scott Road.

That will create a direct connection to King George Boulevard. In addition, the bridge will connect with the westbound lanes of Highway 17.

Planning for the project has been underway for the last few years, with hopes to have it completed by 2023.

The 80-plus-year-old bridge has been in need of a makeover, as it is unable to accommodate growing traffic.

