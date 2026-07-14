Wildfire season is far from over as an evacuation alert has been issued for an area east of Osoyoos, B.C. Known as K50824, this 2.21-hectare wildfire has triggered an alert for Anarchist Mountain, Cougar Court and Sasquatch Trail areas, noting that those in the affected region should be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.
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Wildfire Evacuation Alert in B.C
On July 13, 2026, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen issued an Evacuation Alert for properties along Cougar Court and Sasquatch Trail on Anarchist Mountain due to the K50824 wildfire. When the alert was initially published, the wildfire was categorized as out of control.
As of now, the wildfire is now being held. This means that the fire is “projected, based on fuel and weather conditions and resource availability, to remain within the current perimeter, control line or boundary.” Regardless, the evacuation alert remains in place for the affected regions.
The fire is suspected to be human-caused. Currently, two helicopters and thirteen BC Wildfire Service firefighters are responding to the wildfire, assisting Anarchist Mountain Fire Department.
If you are in the affected region, BC Wildfire Service recommends the following:
- Ensure your vehicle has fuel. The tank should always be at least half-full.
- Move patio furniture, cushions and door mats indoors.
- Take down flammable curtains and window treatments.
- Connect garden hoses and fill large containers with water, such as pools, hot tubs and garbage cans. This can assist firefighters and help slow advancing flames.
- Ensure your house number is visible. This will help firefighters locate your home quickly.
- Disconnect automatic garage door openers so doors can be opened by hand if you lose power.
- Close all windows, vents, doors and other openings in the house with duct tape and/or precut pieces of plywood. Close and latch gates, but do not lock them.