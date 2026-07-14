Wildfire season is far from over as an evacuation alert has been issued for an area east of Osoyoos, B.C. Known as K50824, this 2.21-hectare wildfire has triggered an alert for Anarchist Mountain, Cougar Court and Sasquatch Trail areas, noting that those in the affected region should be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

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Wildfire Evacuation Alert in B.C

On July 13, 2026, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen issued an Evacuation Alert for properties along Cougar Court and Sasquatch Trail on Anarchist Mountain due to the K50824 wildfire. When the alert was initially published, the wildfire was categorized as out of control.

As of now, the wildfire is now being held. This means that the fire is “projected, based on fuel and weather conditions and resource availability, to remain within the current perimeter, control line or boundary.” Regardless, the evacuation alert remains in place for the affected regions.

The fire is suspected to be human-caused. Currently, two helicopters and thirteen BC Wildfire Service firefighters are responding to the wildfire, assisting Anarchist Mountain Fire Department.

If you are in the affected region, BC Wildfire Service recommends the following: