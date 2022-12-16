Marvel At This Spectacular Christmas Lights Display In Surrey

A Surrey family is behind one of Metro Vancouver’s most festive holiday displays.

So if you’re looking to get into the holiday spirit, look no further than this Christmas lights display.

Where To See These Surrey Christmas Lights

The home of Flavio Marquez and his family is all decked out for the occasion. The massive display can be found at 16468 104 Avenue in Surrey.

While the display sure does brighten the spirits of many, it also helps raise money for a worthy cause.

With such a big turnout every year, the Marquez family started to collect non-perishable food items and cash for the Surrey Food Bank.

Check it out for yourself:

Marquez Family Christmas Display Surrey

Where: 16468 104 Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Free

