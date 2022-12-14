Relive your favourite childhood memories while creating some new ones by going for a drive to see the best Christmas light displays.

These are some of the most dazzling holiday lights in Metro Vancouver, by region.

Holiday Lights in Metro Vancouver

Vancouver

Church Street display – 3347 Church Street

Battison Street display – 5865 Battison Street

The Poons’ Christmas Special – 1068 Wellington Drive

Believe in the Magic of Christmas – 1382 Wellington Drive

Hiawatha Lights – 125 Hiawatha Drive

Display on Bayshore Drive – 1650 Bayshore Drive

Burnaby

Phil’s Christmas – 4187 William Street

Holiday De-Lites – 6980 Napier Street

Halifax Christmas – Halifax at Fell

DuPlessis Family Christmas Display – 8222 Burnlake Drive

Richmond & Delta

Fraserwood Place – 22711 Norton Court

The Ho Ho Ho House – 4280 Garry Street

Star Wars Christmas – 1351 Beach Grove Road

Olsen Holiday House – 10655 Ramona Way

Tsawwassen Springs Festival of Lights – 5133 Springs Blvd

The Chow Christmas Display – 11279 86A Avenue

Gill Family 2022 Christmas Display – 9136 118 Street

The Bihal Residence – 11423 Heath Crescent

Surrey

The Nelsons – 2531 168st Street

106A Avenue display – 14612 106A Avenue

194th Street display – 7311 194th Street

Totally Sleighed It – 15967 19A Avenue

Victorian Christmas – 8738 163 Street

George Family Lights – 9277 132 Street

Joyce Family Christmas Lights – 14380 66 Avenue

Bonneteau Winter Wonderland – 16951 Jersey Drive

Art and Lou’s Christmas Lights – 15097 90A Avenue

Tom Poleski’s display – 15035 92 Avenue

Peterson Family Christmas Lights Display – 7870 143A Street and 8421 Spenser Place

The Barden’s Christmas Wonderland – 13167 Inverness Place

Langley

Grovesville – 6616 Willoughby Way

Santa Claus Lane – 84th Avenue and 209 A Street

Walnut Grove Light Show – 9211 211B Street

Penguins Celebrate Christmas – 6474 197 Street

Warren Family Lights – 20294 50 Avenue

Jingle House – 7385 201B Street

Berry House of Lights – 9562 215A Street

Ronron House of Fame – 20327 72B Avenue

Maple Ridge

Old Fashioned Christmas Lights – 21675 Howison Avenue

Santa and His Helpers – 23134 Peach Tree Court

Trio of townhouses – #56-58 11757 236 Street

Coquitlam

Christmas with a Twist – 3039 Bristlecone Court

Lights on Lillian – 927 Lillian Street

Oxford Lights – 3691 Oxford Street

Cidadel Lights of Elegance – 752 Capital Court

Forestridge Christmas – 2988 Forestridge Place

Colton Avenue Lights – 2041 Colton Avenue

