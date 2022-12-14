Relive your favourite childhood memories while creating some new ones by going for a drive to see the best Christmas light displays.
These are some of the most dazzling holiday lights in Metro Vancouver, by region.
RELATED: 12 Places With Dazzling Christmas Light Displays In Metro Vancouver
Holiday Lights in Metro Vancouver
Vancouver
- Church Street display – 3347 Church Street
- Battison Street display – 5865 Battison Street
- The Poons’ Christmas Special – 1068 Wellington Drive
- Believe in the Magic of Christmas – 1382 Wellington Drive
- Hiawatha Lights – 125 Hiawatha Drive
- Display on Bayshore Drive – 1650 Bayshore Drive
Burnaby
- Phil’s Christmas – 4187 William Street
- Holiday De-Lites – 6980 Napier Street
- Halifax Christmas – Halifax at Fell
- DuPlessis Family Christmas Display – 8222 Burnlake Drive
Richmond & Delta
- Fraserwood Place – 22711 Norton Court
- The Ho Ho Ho House – 4280 Garry Street
- Star Wars Christmas – 1351 Beach Grove Road
- Olsen Holiday House – 10655 Ramona Way
- Tsawwassen Springs Festival of Lights – 5133 Springs Blvd
- The Chow Christmas Display – 11279 86A Avenue
- Gill Family 2022 Christmas Display – 9136 118 Street
- The Bihal Residence – 11423 Heath Crescent
Surrey
- The Nelsons – 2531 168st Street
- 106A Avenue display – 14612 106A Avenue
- 194th Street display – 7311 194th Street
- Totally Sleighed It – 15967 19A Avenue
- Victorian Christmas – 8738 163 Street
- George Family Lights – 9277 132 Street
- Joyce Family Christmas Lights – 14380 66 Avenue
- Bonneteau Winter Wonderland – 16951 Jersey Drive
- Art and Lou’s Christmas Lights – 15097 90A Avenue
- Tom Poleski’s display – 15035 92 Avenue
- Peterson Family Christmas Lights Display – 7870 143A Street and 8421 Spenser Place
- The Barden’s Christmas Wonderland – 13167 Inverness Place
Langley
- Grovesville – 6616 Willoughby Way
- Santa Claus Lane – 84th Avenue and 209 A Street
- Walnut Grove Light Show – 9211 211B Street
- Penguins Celebrate Christmas – 6474 197 Street
- Warren Family Lights – 20294 50 Avenue
- Santa Claus Lane – 209A Street & 84th Avenue
- Jingle House – 7385 201B Street
- Berry House of Lights – 9562 215A Street
- Ronron House of Fame – 20327 72B Avenue
- Grovesville – 6616 Willoughby Way
Maple Ridge
- Old Fashioned Christmas Lights – 21675 Howison Avenue
- Santa and His Helpers – 23134 Peach Tree Court
- Trio of townhouses – #56-58 11757 236 Street
Coquitlam
- Christmas with a Twist – 3039 Bristlecone Court
- Lights on Lillian – 927 Lillian Street
- Oxford Lights – 3691 Oxford Street
- Cidadel Lights of Elegance – 752 Capital Court
- Forestridge Christmas – 2988 Forestridge Place
- Colton Avenue Lights – 2041 Colton Avenue
Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.