Don’t Forget to Change Your Clocks For Daylight Savings Time This Weekend

It’s that time of the year again; Daylight Savings Time is happening soon, so remember to prepare your clocks.

This Sunday at 2 am, you’ll need to turn your clocks forward by one hour.

It does mean you’ll lose an hour of sleep then, but we’ll have one more hour of light in the evening, at least.

However, this may be the last time we change our clocks. B.C. premiere John Horgan is working to abolish the time change.

The government put out a poll to 200,000 Canadians last summer, asking if they wanted to continue changing the clocks.

Of those people, 93% voted to scrap the time change. But many scientists have warned about the health risk of sticking to Daylight Savings Time.

Myriam Juda, a Simon Fraser University research associate, told Global News, the change could have a negative effect on us.

“Our biological clock and circadian rhythm need morning light exposure,” she said. “If we don’t get light in the morning, our clock drifts to a later time so it gets harder and harder to wake up.”

Horgan has not yet confirmed the change, so only time will tell what will happen next.

