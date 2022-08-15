Bowen Island Is Getting A New $40M Park With 90 New Campsites

Outdoor enthusiasts may soon have another destination to add to their bucket list on the beautiful Bowen Island.

Metro Vancouver has a plan in the works for a new regional park at Cape Roger Curtis. The vision includes a plethora of lush hiking trails, picnic areas, water access and around 90 tent campsites.

New Park at Cape Roger Curtis on Bowen Island

The park will also be accessible by bike and bus, as well as offering protection for the forested and coastal landscape.

“Regional parks safeguard natural areas that are home to important ecosystems and contribute to the health and well-being of our residents by connecting them with natural spaces,” said Sav Dhaliwal, chair of Metro Vancouver’s Board of Directors. “Expanding the regional parks system is a Board priority and supports climate action and regional growth targets.”

Metro Vancouver has a conditional agreement to purchase 24 parcels of land on the southwest tip of the island, which totals 97 hectares.

The new park would cost approximately $40 million, and the purchase agreement is in effect until spring 2023.

The preliminary concept for the park includes:

Day-use picnic areas

Trails with breathtaking viewpoints

Beach access

Supervised overnight camping area with three group camps and around 50 walk-in/bike-in tent sites, 35 accessible drive-in tent sites, and 10 tent cabins

Recreational vehicle and trailer camping will not be permitted.

“This new regional park initiative is incredible news, not just for Bowen Island, but for the entire region,” said Gary Ander, mayor of Bowen Island Municipality. “Cape Roger Curtis holds some of the most unique ecological characteristics in the region — and this park enhances local efforts by the Bowen Island Conservancy and many islanders to protect the area. It will provide excellent recreational and educational opportunities for island and regional residents alike for years to come. The municipality looks forward to working with Metro Vancouver on this exciting initiative.”

In the past 50 years, Metro Vancouver’s regional parks system has grown from 3,835 hectares to more than 13,800 hectares, with 23 regional parks, five greenways, two ecological conservancy areas, and two regional park reserves in communities like Bowen Island, Langley and Maple Ridge.

