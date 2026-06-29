Canada Day At Canada Place 2026: Schedule, Map & What’s New

Canada Place is once again hosting Canada Together, its annual Canada Day celebration.

2026 marks the 40th anniversary of Canada Together, which is historically the largest Canada Day celebration outside of Ottawa. Planned collaboratively with representatives from the Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh Nations, this is a July 1st festival that you won’t want to miss, packed with community energy and good vibes to celebrate all the people who live in this country.

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Canada Day at Canada Place 2026

This year’s theme is “weaving together the fabric of a nation,” chosen to honour Canada’s diversity, as well as set an intention for the day to gather, celebrate, learn, and share.

The day will be filled with free, family-friendly fun and feature live music across multiple stages, and a citizenship ceremony to welcome new Canadians. There will also be a CN Family Zone, an Expo 86 exhibit, an Indigenous Marketplace, and more as well as performers, exhibitors and food trucks.

Event Highlights at Canada Together

Main Stage, sponsored by Downtown Van (in front of Canada Place): The Main Stage will be buzzing with incredible live performances all day long, featuring talented local artists including SPENDO, JESSAMINE, and Rebecca Sichon, before an unforgettable headline performance by The Strumbellas.

sponsored by Downtown Van (in front of Canada Place): The Main Stage will be buzzing with incredible live performances all day long, featuring talented local artists including SPENDO, JESSAMINE, and Rebecca Sichon, before an unforgettable headline performance by The Strumbellas. Family Zone, sponsored by CN (inside Hall A at Canada Place): Families and children of all ages can enjoy a full day of fun in the Family Zone with all ages activities and nonstop entertainment on the CN Family Stage, featuring Science World On The Road, performances by School of Rock’s Junior House Band, the DJ Ira Dance Party, captivating Indigenous storytelling, and the fan-favourite annual mascot dance-off.

sponsored by CN (inside Hall A at Canada Place): Families and children of all ages can enjoy a full day of fun in the Family Zone with all ages activities and nonstop entertainment on the CN Family Stage, featuring Science World On The Road, performances by School of Rock’s Junior House Band, the DJ Ira Dance Party, captivating Indigenous storytelling, and the fan-favourite annual mascot dance-off. Expo 86 Exhibit (inside Hall A at Canada Place): Step back in time as we celebrate Canada Place ’s 40th birthday and 40 years since opening our doors for Expo 86 — explore this nostalgic exhibit for a blast from the past and relive the excitement of 1986!

(inside Hall A at Canada Place): Step back in time as we celebrate ’s 40th birthday and 40 years since opening our doors for Expo 86 — explore this nostalgic exhibit for a blast from the past and relive the excitement of 1986! Indigenous Marketplace sponsored by Destination Vancouver, Indigenous Tourism BC, and Scotiabank: Discover the Indigenous Marketplace, where you can browse handcrafted jewelry, art, and home décor from local Indigenous artisans, connect with traditional weavers and carvers from the Musqueam Indian Band , Squamish Nation , and Tsleil-Waututh Nation , and explore interactive colouring activities featuring hən̓q̓əmin̓əm̓ and Sḵwx̱wú7mesh sníchim words.

sponsored by Destination Vancouver, Indigenous Tourism BC, and Scotiabank: Discover the Indigenous Marketplace, where you can browse handcrafted jewelry, art, and home décor from local Indigenous artisans, connect with traditional weavers and carvers from the , , and , and explore interactive colouring activities featuring hən̓q̓əmin̓əm̓ and Sḵwx̱wú7mesh sníchim words. Citizenship ceremony (inside the ballrooms at Canada Place): At 9:30 a.m., Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada hosted a citizenship ceremony welcoming 60 new Canadians into the country’s multicultural family.

(inside the ballrooms at Canada Place): At 9:30 a.m., Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada hosted a citizenship ceremony welcoming 60 new Canadians into the country’s multicultural family. Food trucks: Guests experienced the multicultural flavours of Canada with a variety of food trucks along Canada Place Way.

Main Stage Schedule



11:00am: John Oliver Secondary Drumline & opening remarks

11:30am: DJ O Show & Kanani Nahanee

11:55am: Warren Dean Flandez & The Good Noise Choir

12:40pm: Rebecca Sichon

1:25pm: SPENDO

2:10pm: JESSAMINE

2:55pm: Serengeti

3:45pm: The Matinee

4:50pm: The Strumbellas

Family Stage Schedule

12:00pm: John Oliver Secondary Drumline & opening remarks

12:05pm: John Oliver Secondary 24K Jazz Band

12:30pm: Indigenous storytime

12:50pm: The DJ Ira dance party

1:25pm: School of Rock Vancouver Junior House Band

2:00pm: Indigenous storytime

2:15pm: John Oliver Secondary Drumline

2:20pm: Science World On The Road

2:55pm: Indigenous storytime

3:15pm: School of Rock Vancouver Junior House Band

3:55pm: The DJ Ira dance party

4:25pm: Mascot dance-off

Canada Together Map

As always, this year’s event will be taking place on July 1, 2026 at Canada Place.

Looking for even more Canada Day celebrations? Check out our full guide on festivities happening throughout Metro Vancouver here!