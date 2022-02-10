You Can Buy This BC Swiss Village With 6 Homes For $2.3M

In the town of Golden B.C. sits a Swiss village of hundred year old houses that look like time forgot them.

All this could change as the current owner of Edelweiss Village listed them for sale on Realtor for $2.3 million dollars.

In Vancouver one condo could cost you a million, but an entire village (2,178,435 square feet) of six homes could be yours for a steal, relatively. Some of the houses are over a hundred years old, and some are newer.

If you are willing to relocate to Golden, the town currently boasts a population of 3,708.

Population, according to Townfolio, is something developers take into consideration when taking on a project and Golden’s is declining.

Perhaps this is why the property has been listed for sale for over a year.

There is also a group of concerned citizens trying to protect the village from development.

The Realtor listing describes Edelweiss as “Built between 1910 and 1912, these homes were built by the Canadian Pacific Railway to house the Swiss Guides and their families who were employed in Golden by the CPR to tour wealthy tourists into the mountain areas such as Rogers Pass, Banff and Lake Louise.

This property is a total of just over 50 Acres, the Swiss Guide Homes are situated along the roadway curving its way up and across the property giving every building beautiful mountain views. These incredibly unique buildings feature amazing wood work, wooden stair cases and views that are hard beat from every window.”

