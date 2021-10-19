BC Is Lifting Capacity Restrictions For Parties, Weddings and Concerts

Dr. Bonnie Henry is lifting capacity restrictions for all events in British Columbia, including parties, weddings, sporting events, concerts and funerals.

This also includes entertainment spaces such as movie theatres.

The restrictions will officially be lifted as of October 24, at the same time B.C. Vaccine Cards become mandatory to attend events and enter retail spaces.

In addition, people within restaurants and pubs will no longer be restricted to their table and will be permitted to mingle away from their seat. However, you will still need to wear your mask.

Capacity limits will continue to be enforced where regional orders are in place, including Fraser East and parts of Northern and Interior Health regions.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.