Although already beautiful, the White Rock Pier has become even more magical and festive during the holiday season.

The waterfront promenade has been decked with magical lights and displays full of holiday cheer. Transforming the popular location to be seemingly right out of a Christmas movie.

The Bright Walk event kicked off along the waterfront on Saturday, December 10, 2022 and will remain accessible nightly through January 8, 2023.

Among the beautiful holiday lights is a beautifully illuminated light tunnel.

White Rock Bright Walk

As an added bonus, the City of White Rock is now offering free parking in the waterfront lots on weekdays until January 31st. Weekends will also see reduced parking rates during this winter season at $2.25 / hour.

