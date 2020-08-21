The Best Weekend Getaways Within 5 Hours From Vancouver

Quarantine got you down? Check out these must-visit destinations that are just a road trip (or ferry) away from the city.

Bowen Island Lodge, Bowen Island

Enjoy a seaside getaway by heading to the lovely and quaint Bowen Island. The accommodation features a number of cozy yet luxurious rooms, including: Ocean View ($240/night), Garden View ($220/night), Cove Suite ($324/night) and more. It’s the perfect location with lots to do on the island, including: kayaking, paddle boarding and hiking. Support local businesses while you’re there by visiting one of their little boutique shops and farmers market. It takes just over an hour from Vancouver with a short 20 minute ferry ride.

Rowena’s Inn, Harrison Mills

Take a much-needed break from the city by traveling to the serene Harrison Mills. Rowena’s Inn features a number of charming suites, as well as classic and luxury cabins (prices dependent on which accommodation you select and time of year). The sprawling 160-acre property is also home to the Clubhouse Restaurant and Sandpiper Golf Course. It’s just a 15 minute drive from the village of Harrison Hot Springs, where you can dine at the region’s best restaurants. We suggest Muddy Waters Cafe for lunch and either Milos Greek Taverna or Black Forest Steak & Schnitzel House for dinner. Find this gem 1 hour and 45 minutes from Vancouver.

Sunset Pines, Harrison Hot Springs

Stay at this Airbnb for the perfect place to catch a sunset over Harrison Lake. The cottage comes with all the comforts to make you feel like it’s your home away from home. It can sleep up to seven guests with a loft bedroom, an additional bedroom on the main floor and a pull-out couch. This place costs approximately $300/night depending on the season. Cook up a gourmet meal in the full kitchen or fire up the grill on the patio which offers sweeping views of the lake and surrounding area. There’s also a sauna for you to relax in right at the bottom of the cottage. Or go explore the village just a few minutes away, which is filled with a variety of fun things to do for a weekend getaway, including: kayaking, walking along the strip and hanging out at the beach. There’s also the waterpark with inflatable catapults and slides on Harrison Lake. Check out this spot just 2 hours away from Vancouver.

Pan Pacific Mountainside, Whistler

If you want to be right in the middle of all the action, look no further than Pan Pacific Mountainside. The hotel is right in the middle of the village with mountain view rooms where you can just sit on your personal patio and people watch for hours. Rates start at $120 per night depending on the suite and time of year. It has several rooms facing the mountain biking trails and gondola and there’s a ton of amazing restaurants just a few steps away. We suggest The Raven Room for elevated small plates and handcrafted cocktails followed by some pints at Dubh Linn Gate, which is conveniently located right at the bottom of the hotel. You can stay at this place, just 2 hours away from Vancouver.

Sparkling Hill Resort & Spa, Vernon

Discover one of the Okanagan’s most magical places and the ultimate spot to unwind at Sparkling Hill Resort. The luxurious accommodation offers unsurpassed views of Okanagan Lake (right from their outdoor pool) and the Monashee Mountains. Stay in Mountain View or Lake View suites with floor-to-ceiling windows for you to get every opportunity to take in the stunning sights all around you. Average nightly rates range from $299 to $339. While in the area, take advantage of all the nearby wineries, including 50th Parallel Estate Winery, Gray Monk Estate Winery or O’Rourkes Peak Cellar. Visit this resort that is about 5 hours from Vancouver.

