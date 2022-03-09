With the conflict in Ukraine, many people here in Vancouver want to show their support for the country in any way they can.

And one small way Vancouverites can do just that is by dining at some of the city’s authentic Ukrainian eateries.

Best Ukrainian Food in Vancouver

Kozak Ukrainian Restaurant

This beloved Gastown spot is a must if you’re craving traditional Ukrainian eats. Their claim-to-fame has to be the Borsch, which is rich in flavour and made with a variety of beets, vegetables and either pork or kidney beans. And you can’t visit this place without trying their handmade perogies, which come boiled or fried with a variety of fillings.

Address: 1 West Cordova Street, Vancouver

Kozak Ukrainian Eatery



Kozak is so popular, it actually has two locations in Vancouver. This East Van spot is just as much of a hit. Their menu whips up some incredible Ukrainian staples, including cabbage rolls and Syrnyky, which are traditional cheese pancakes that are perfect for lunch or dinner. Can’t decide? Get a little taste of everything with their Mama’s Combo.

Address: 5077 Victoria Drive, Vancouver



Ukrainian Village

Discover homestyle Ukrainian cooking at this quaint joint on Denman. Try their Kiev cutlet, roasted duck, schnitzel, cabbage rolls or perogies. If you’re feeling really hungry, order up their Ukrainian Dinner. It comes with two cabbage rolls, six perogies, Ukrainian sausage, vegetables and of course, sour cream.

Address: 815 Denman Street, Vancouver

A Taste Of Ukraine

This gem has locations in Burnaby, Port Moody and Maple Ridge, so be sure to head to the one closest to you to get your fix. Their Pelmeni casserole will keep you coming back for more. And you can choose from five different Pelmeni flavours and delicious European cheeses to customize your meal exactly to your liking.

Address: 4976 Kingsway, Burnaby, 2720 St. Johns Street, Port Moody and 422638 119 Avenue, Maple Ridge

Lamajoun

This Richmond eatery has all your favourites, from jumbo dumplings and Borscht soup to Cheese borek and a variety of kebab wraps. Their menu really does have something for everyone, whether you’re a vegetarian or a meat lover. And one thing is for sure, their authentic eats will definitely not disappoint.

Address: #128-11782 River Road, Richmond



Solodko Ukrainian Bakery

Craving Ukrainian baked goods? Look no further. This Ukrainian bakery in New Westminster has every sweet and pastry your heart could desire. And it’s an extension of the ever-so-popular Kozak Ukrainian Eatery. Try their freshly baked breads, Rum Baba, Wishnya, Babka and a wide variety of croissants (just to name a few).

Address: 444 6th Street, New Westminster

Sherry’s Carpathian Kitchen

If you’re in the mood for some authentic homemade Ukrainian food then this Chilliwack spot is the place to be. They whip up some classic Ukrainian breakfast dishes, as well as lunch and dinner options. Order their Kubassa on a Kaiser bun, cabbage rolls or perogies. Or get a bit of it all with Sherry’s Combo Platter.

Address: 45835 Airport Road, Chilliwack



