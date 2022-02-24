11 Restaurants In Downtown Langley That Always Hit The Spot

You don’t have to travel to downtown Vancouver to discover a vast selection of authentic eats. In fact, you don’t even have to leave the Lower Mainland.

Downtown Langley is home to a variety of must-try restaurants, with everything from Greek and Italian to Mexican and Vietnamese.

Whether you live in Langley or are just looking to explore a new neighbourhood’s food scene, these spots are the perfect excuse for a day trip or a date night in the city.

Downtown Langley Restaurants

Adelicias Mexican Restaurante

Craving Mexican? Get a taste of Mexico at this popular joint. Get your fill of enchiladas, burritos, chimichangas, fajitas, tamales and more. Save some room for dessert though, as they’ve got lava cake, banana tortilla cake and Mexican dulce flan.

Location: 20505 Fraser Highway

Annora Restaurant

Visit this quaint eatery serving up reimagined seafood and meat dishes made with locally sourced ingredients. For starters, dig into their pork belly gnocchi or short rib pierogies. Entrees include lingcod and prawns, maple sablefish and a seared rack of lamb.

Location: 5572 204 Street

Avishan Authentic Middle East Grill Restaurant

Discover this intimate spot whipping up halal Persian fare, including kebabs, lamb shank and shirazi salad. They also have a great selection of desserts, like their baklava, daily cake option and cheesecake served with sour cherry jam or chocolate syrup. Just one taste and you’ll be hooked on this place.

Location: 20433 Douglas Crescent

Langley Vietnamese Cuisine

This small family-run restaurant is all about authentic Vietnamese fare in a lively atmosphere. Try their house special beef noodle soup, prawn and pork salad rolls or deep-fried wontons. They also have a wide selection of rice bowls.

Location: #104-5521 203 Street

Monte Carlo Pizza

This hot spot specializes in takeaway pizzas made with housemade dough and baked in a stone oven. Their pizza selection includes meat lovers, BBQ chicken, tandoori chicken, nacho, chicken caesar, shrimp pesto and more. They also have gluten-free options.

Location: 20605 Logan Avenue

Indian Accent Restaurant

Find some of the best Indian food in Langley at this beloved spot. Their massive menu includes everything from chicken kebab rolls and palak paneer to butter chicken and goat curry. One thing is for sure, with their impressive selection, you definitely won’t leave this place hungry.

Location: 20173 56 Avenue

Olivo Pasta Langley

Calling all carb lovers! Find this casual pasta bar with a variety of pasta and paninis to offer. Their most popular pasta dishes include spaghetti carbonara, rigatoni diablo and pesto cream linguine. For appetizers, try their cheese melted chorizo or spinach dip.

Location: 20493 Fraser Highway

Poseidon Greek Restaurant

This friendly neighbourhood kitchen just might make you feel like you’ve been transported to Greece. Their menu features all the classic Greek dishes, from souvlaki and roasted potatoes to calamari. For dessert, try their signature baklava or cheesecake with a triple berry sauce and whipped cream.

Location: 20795 Fraser Highway

Woorinara Korean Restaurant

This family-owned and operated eatery is a must for anyone craving Korean-style dishes. It whips up hearty portions of all the classics, including bibimbap, hot pot and of course, bulgogi. You won’t be able to get enough of it.

Location: #102-5499 203 Street

Shiraz Bar & Grill

Step inside this romantic eatery that is all about homemade Persian and Italian plates. For starters, try their calamari or garlic prawns. Follow that up with one of their mains, like their ricotta cannelloni or chicken kebab with saffron basmati rice.

Location: 20526 Fraser Highway

Ramen Bella

Sometimes you just need a big bowl of ramen. This spot has just that. Try their shoyu latte ramen, miso latte ramen or ebi ramen. They have lots of combos to choose from, where you can load up your ramen with as many toppings as your heart desires.

Location: 20408 Fraser Highway

Whether you’re looking for the perfect date-night spot or a place to hang with friends, Downtown Langley is home to some of the best dining options around the lower mainland.