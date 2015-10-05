Best Pumpkin Patches In Metro Vancouver

Pumpkins, corn mazes, hay rides, oh my!

It’s that time of year again. If you’re looking to enjoy the fall season and get into some Halloween festivities—check out some of the following pumpkin patches around the 604.

Guests will enjoy music from their farm band and see many costumed entertainers to add to the experience. Take a ride on the hay wagon to go pumpkin hunting in the fields.

Where: 12900 Steveston Highway, Richmond

12900 Steveston Highway, Richmond Admission: $9 on weekdays, $12 on weekends

Here you can find lots of fun activities for your family to enjoy, such as running around a 12 acre corn maze, jumping on a giant pillow, racing ducks, riding on a corn train and of course, finding the perfect pumpkin for carving.

Where: 41905 Yale Road West, Chilliwack

41905 Yale Road West, Chilliwack Admission: $11

This 18 acre farm has fairy tale trails, a mushroom forest and you can learn how to pan for “gold.” Of course there are also tons of pumpkin-picking opportunities.

Where: 21145 128th Avenue, Maple Ridge

21145 128th Avenue, Maple Ridge Admission: $5

Enjoy their pumpkin festival, visit with the animals and enjoy a hayride out to the pumpkin patch. This year they will have a new activity—pig races!

Where: 24990 – 84th Avenue, Langley

24990 – 84th Avenue, Langley Admission: $8

Besides a great selection of pumpkins at the patch, attractions include a zipline, corn quest maze, hayrides, pony rides, pumpkin cannon, bee hive viewing window, petting zoo and cider press demonstrations, just to name a few.

Where: 333 Gladwin Road, Abbotsford

333 Gladwin Road, Abbotsford Admission: $5-$8.25

Not your average pumpkin patch—they have a more peaceful atmosphere that is more focused on agriculture and education as opposed to entertainment. They have a market, farm animals, an orchard, crops and a straw pile for kids to play in.

Where: 6767 Balaclava Street, Vancouver

6767 Balaclava Street, Vancouver Admission: By Donation

This pumpkin patch will also have about 100 hand carved pumpkins that will be lit every night for the last ten days of October. There’s also a “haunted” house to help get kids in the Halloween spirit.

Where: 4690 Kirkland Road, Delta

4690 Kirkland Road, Delta Admission: Free

Written by: Meagan Gill

Photo via James Wheeler