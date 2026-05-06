7 Mother’s Day Brunch and Dinner Spots to Book in Vancouver This Year

Mother’s Day is one of the busiest dining days of the year in Vancouver, and reservations across the city tend to fill up quickly.

While brunch remains the default, more restaurants are offering curated, one-day experiences this year. From hybrid formats to full buffet spreads and dinner alternatives, here are seven spots worth booking.

Diva at the Met is taking a more considered approach to Mother’s Day brunch this year with a format that blends plated dining with shared elements across the table.

Running from 10:30 am to 2 pm on May 10, the experience starts with freshly baked scones served with house preserves, followed by a choice of mains. Dishes include crab cake Benedict, fried chicken with pancakes, and lemon ricotta stuffed French toast, leaning more elevated than a typical brunch menu.

Instead of a traditional buffet, the meal closes with a dessert spread, alongside bottomless coffee, tea, and juice. At $69 per adult and $32 for children, it offers strong value for a downtown hotel setting, especially for groups who want variety without the chaos of a full buffet.

For those looking to avoid the brunch rush altogether, Stock & Supply is offering a three course dinner service starting at 3 pm.

The experience is built around sharing, beginning with a family style Stock Board where guests choose three provisions to start. From there, diners move into mains like king salmon, burrata mafalda pasta, or lemongrass chicken, with the option to upgrade to beef bavette.

Dessert is served for the table, with a strawberry spruce shortcake designed to be shared. The structure makes it a strong option for families who prefer a slower, evening focused celebration rather than a set brunch window.

Osetra offers a more elevated way to celebrate Mother’s Day, with a seafood-driven menu that leans into indulgence without feeling overly formal.

Guests can expect a mix of refined seafood dishes and brunch-ready options, with highlights like Dungeness crab and optional caviar service that can elevate the experience further. The menu is designed for sharing, making it well suited for groups looking to turn the meal into more of an occasion.

The setting also leans more intimate than most brunch spots, making it a strong option for those looking to move beyond the typical daytime crowd.

Coast is leaning fully into the occasion with a dedicated Mother’s Day brunch buffet that focuses on seafood and classic brunch offerings.

The spread typically includes fresh oysters, chilled seafood, carving stations, and a wide selection of breakfast and dessert options. It is a strong pick for those who want a traditional buffet experience with a West Coast focus.

For something a little different, Desi Lounge is offering a Mother’s Day experience that blends South Asian flavours with a more energetic atmosphere.

The event leans into a celebratory format, often combining food, music, and a vibrant dining environment. It is a good option for families looking to mark the occasion in a setting that feels less traditional.

Black and Blue is offering a Mother’s Day brunch that reflects its signature steakhouse style, combining brunch classics with premium ingredients.

Expect a mix of elevated breakfast dishes alongside seafood and steakhouse-inspired options, making it a strong choice for those who want something more substantial than a typical brunch menu.

The Rosewood Hotel Georgia is hosting a refined Mother’s Day brunch experience that leans into classic luxury.

Guests can expect a curated menu, polished service, and an elegant dining room setting. It is a natural choice for those looking to mark the occasion with something more formal.

Plan ahead

Mother’s Day reservations across Vancouver fill up quickly, particularly for curated one day experiences and buffet brunches.

If you are planning to dine out, booking early is key to securing your preferred time and avoiding limited options.