Chicken wing lovers in Vancouver just can’t seem to get enough of the classic bar snack and have weighed in on the best places to get them.

The Vancouver Foodster Chicken Wings Challenge put chicken wings to the test to determine which ones reign supreme.

Participating restaurants featured their chicken wings from June 8 to July 3. A panel of judges then chose the best creations, based on taste, originality and presentation.

From zesty and hot to maple glazed, these spots came out on top. So hit one up the next time the craving for wings hits (just make sure to have a moist towelette ready, as things will get saucy).

Best Chicken Wings in Vancouver

The Copper Coil

Coming in hot in first place is this Squamish spot, with its Smoked Hot Blonde Chicken Wings, created by Marcie Brenton.

The cold smoked wings are tossed in their signature Hot Blonde sauce, crudite and of course, some jalapeno ranch. These elevated wings cost $19.88 but are worth every penny.

Address: 37996 Cleaveland Avenue, Squamish

Backcountry Brewing

Backcountry Brewing, also in Squamish, nabbed the second spot on the list with its Maple Glaze Wings created by the Backcountry Brewing team.

These wings are made with their twice-cooked, beer-brined wings that are tossed in a savoury maple ginger glaze, with maple syrup and fresh ginger. They cost $17.

Address: 405-1201 Commercial Way, Squamish

Win Win Chick-N

When it comes to BBQ wings, Win Win Chick-N is the best. The team created this mouthwatering dish with wingettes and drumettes marinated in their secret sauce and hand-breaded with their in-house spices and a southern style barbecue mix.

They cost $12.99, but you can make it a meal for $4.50 extra, which comes with one side of their Filipino sweet style macaroni pasta or their double-fried French fries.

Address: 12160 First Ave, Richmond and 8197 Main Street, Vancouver

However, when it comes to the People’s Choice Awards category, the results slightly varied.

Vancouverites voted Win Win Chick-N’s BBQ Wings in first place, The Copper Coil’s Smoked Hot Blonde Chicken Wings in second and finally Backcountry Brewing’s Maple Glazed Wings in third.

