3 Best Places To Get Cheesecake According To Vancouverites

If cheesecake is your love language, you’re in luck. Metro Vancouver has a plethora of sweet shops serving up a decadent slice of cheesecake.

But as for the crème de la crème, look no further than one of these three spots.

The Vancouver Foodster Cheesecake Challenge dubbed these joints as having the best cheesecake.

Each restaurant featured their creation on their menu from June 10 to July 3 and customers voted for their favourites daily throughout the challenge.

A panel of judges also weighed in, based on the taste, originality and presentation of the cheesecakes.

What are you waiting for? Try them out for yourself.

Best Cheesecake in Vancouver

Lyra Lou Cakes

Dig into a Torched Banana Turon Cheesecake, which is the first place winner. Created by Lyra and Abe, this cheesecake is a dream come true.

It’s a creamy New York style cheesecake featuring banana turon flavour, topped with a dollop of burnt butter yema and torched in cinnamon sugar with a drizzle of caramel sauce. This sweet treat costs $6.50.

Address: 102-14370 64 Ave, Surrey

Small Victory Bakery

In second place, is none other than Small Victory Bakery. They won this honour with their refreshingly delicious Spring Blueberry Cheesecake, priced at $7.

The team created a decadent “no-bake” cream cheese filling, that is piped onto an almond crust, with homemade blueberry confit, and topped with fresh local blueberries.

Address: 1088 Homer Street, Vancouver, 3077 Granville Street, Vancouver and at the Amazing Brentwood, Burnaby

Just Cakes Bakeshop

Dig into an Eggless Espresso Cheesecake at Just Cakes Bakeshop. Created by Riley Drews and April Byland, this dessert is to die for. Plus, it’s only $7.05.

This rich and creamy cheesecake has a kick of espresso. It also features a chocolate crumb base, a slow-cooked chocolate caramel layer, light and fluffy espresso cheesecake, vanilla Chantilly, and a chocolate espresso crumble on top.

Address: #5-7548 120 Street, Surrey and 17767 64 Ave Unit #103, Cloverdale

When it came to the People’s Choice Awards category, the public had slightly different opinions. They voted Small Victory Bakery’s Spring Blueberry Cheesecake in first place.

That was followed by the Torched Banana Turon Cheesecake from Lyra Lou Cakes in second and the Eggless Espresso Cheesecake from Just Cakes Bakeshop in third.

