7 Brunch Places In Burnaby Totally Worth The Drive

If brunch is your love language then you probably won’t mind travelling a little outside of Vancouver to dig into some of the best breakfast eats the Lower Mainland has to offer.

Especially if it’s only a city away, Burnaby is home to some bucket list worthy brunch spots that are totally worth the drive.

Best Brunch in Burnaby

Fraser Park Restaurant

This bustling joint is best known for its homestyle breakfasts and German-influenced dishes. Their hearty breakfast menu includes a corned beef hash, sausage sampler, breakfast poutine, French toast, pancakes and a variety of omelettes. Or dig into their German breakfast, which includes three eggs scrambled with sauteed peppers, onions and cheese. It also comes with handmade hashbrowns, sausage, bacon, ham, a potato pancake and toast. Add schnitzel and gravy for an additional cost.

Location: 4663 Byrne Road

The Gray Olive Cafeteria

One visit here and you’ll likely keep coming back for more. The quaint eatery serves elevated breakfast and lunch dishes that are comfort food at its finest. Their all-day breakfast menu includes a number of favourites to get your day started on the right foot. Try their chicken & waffles, pulled pork benny, avocado toast or pancakes. If you’re feeling really hungry, make sure to get their kitchen sink breakfast, which includes two eggs any style with sauteed vegetables, sausage, bacon and hashbrowns.

Location: 4190 Hastings Street

Cozmos Cafe + Bistro

Step inside this charming eatery and cafe boasting a breakfast menu that will remind you why it’s the most important meal of the day. Get fueled up with their healthy start breakfast, breakfast panini or one of their many omelette options. Eggs benedict is where they really shine though. They have a plethora of different ones to choose from. Order their standard benny, classic benny, florentine benny, veggie benny, tuna melt benny or Greek benny.

Location: 6691 Hastings Street

La Foret Bakery & Cafe



Discover this hidden gem offering both sweet and savoury options. Sink your teeth into their breakfast sandwich, omelette or chicken and waffles. Be sure to order one of their massive platters if you’ve got a big appetite, including their avocado, fried chicken, bacon, vegan and sausage platters. Or dig into one of their waffle offerings, which include squid ink, chocolate banana, matcha, mango, strawberry and Oreo.

Location: 6848 Jubilee Avenue

Hart House Restaurant

Enjoy brunch with a view at this stunning restaurant overlooking the scenic Deer Lake. Their weekend brunch menu is available Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Order their two egg breakfast, eggs benedict, wild mushroom toast, pork belly breakfast sandwich or chorizo and prawn frittata. Their cinnamon ricotta waffles are also to die for. They come with a strawberry compote, pure Canadian maple syrup and vanilla chantilly.

Location: 6664 Deer Lake Avenue

ParkCrest Diner

Nobody does brunch better than a classic diner like this joint. Their breakfast menu includes a selection of eggs benedicts, corn beef hash, steak & eggs, pork cutlet and eggs, French toast, hotcakes and a variety of omelettes to choose from. Their claim to fame might just be their bacon and cheddar hashbrown stack though. The drool worthy dish features hashbrowns topped with bacon, melted cheese, tomatoes, eggs and hollandaise sauce.

Location: 5901 Broadway

Fondway Cafe

Stop by this charming cafe that has all your coffee and Asian-inspired pastry needs. Try one of their delectable croissant sandwiches or waffle offerings. Those with a sweet tooth will feel like they’ve gone to heaven with their chocolate banana waffles that come with macarons on top. Their Instagram-worthy lattes (and other brightly-coloured beverages) are also another reason why you have to check out this spot.

Location: 4462 Beresford Street

