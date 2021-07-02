7 Brunch Spots In Coquitlam + Port Moody Totally Worth The Drive

Expand your (brunch) horizons by heading to one of these must-try breakfast spots outside of Vancouver.

As they say, breakfast is the most important meal of the day and you shouldn’t let a drive stand in the way of trying these eateries.

Brunch In Coquitlam & Port Moody Worth The Drive

The Coquitlam Grill

Feel right at home at this casual bar and grill serving up homestyle eats that are to die for. The Coquitlam Grill is best known for its all-day breakfast menu, with all the brunch favourites. Come hungry and try their steak & eggs, Mexican pulled pork hash or chorizo breakfast burrito. They also feature six different omelettes and six different bennys to satisfy any breakfast lover. Those with a sweet tooth have to order the strawberry cake breakfast, which includes buttermilk pancakes topped high with strawberries, whipped cream and housemade strawberry sauce.

Location: 2635 Barnet Highway #108, Coquitlam

Brisk Cafe

This cafe is all about good food that will definitely hit the spot Their breakfast menu includes the likes of tomato and veggie omelettes, pancakes, French toast with eggs and a classic sausage, eggs and hashbrown combo. Of course, given that it’s a cafe, they know a thing or two about making good coffee. Get your caffeine fix whether it’s hot or iced. They also sell a variety of frappes, including caramel, mocha, white mocha and matcha.

Location: 1190 Pinetree Way #111, Coquitlam

Kook’s Cooks

Indulge in all the breakfast eats your heart (and stomach) desire at this neighbourhood brunch restaurant. Their breakfast menu has a little bit of everything including cinnamon French toast, egg white frittata, avocado croissant, pancakes served with syrup, powdered sugar and fresh fruit or a traditional continental breakfast. Of course, they also have a vast selection of bennys, including bulgogi beef, smoked salmon, kimchi and spinach & feta cheese.

Location: 2120 Austin Avenue, Coquitlam

Morning Tide Eatery

Dig into a variety of delicious eats at this next-level brunch spot. Morning Tide is all about classic brunch food with a modern twist, pulling influences from both of the owner’s Asian heritages. Order their brisket hash, chicken & waffles, breakfast bowl or twice-cooked crispy pork belly eggs benny. They also have a must try dish, called breakfast pasta, which is spaghetti topped with double smoked bacon, tomato confit, spinach, a poached egg and Grana Padano.

Location: 228 Schoolhouse St #8, Coquitlam

Jimmy’s Place

Check out this casual dining spot for a good hearty breakfast. They have a 2.2.2 pancake breakfast which includes two pancakes, two eggs and two pieces of sausage, bacon or ham for just $9. Or try their selection of bennys (blackstone, ham, mushroom and green onion), French toast, omelettes (everything or Denver) or just keep it simple by ordering up a classic breakfast muffin (ham, egg and cheese).

Location: 435 North Rd G, Coquitlam

Fairways Grill & Patio

This is the place to be on weekends. Their weekend brunch menu has something for everyone with lots of bennys to choose from, including classic, veggie or smoked salmon. The eatery also serves up a mean vegan bowl, double sausage bowl, Canadian breakfast, cheese omelette and vanilla French toast. They’re also known for a popular dish called cocotte baked eggs, which includes black forest ham, baby spinach, Gouda and your choice of toast.

Location: 1630 Parkway Blvd, Coquitlam

Omega Cafe

Find this gem in the heart of Port Moody, serving gourmet breakfast dishes all day long. Their menu includes a ham & cheese omelette, chicken & veggie omelette, garden omelette with mozzarella and feta cheese or the classic eggs, bacon and toast. They’re also a popular spot to get a bagel, whether you like it with cream cheese, a BLT version or with avocado and scrambled eggs. But you can’t leave Omega Cafe without grabbing some donuts to go, they make them fresh in-house daily.

Location: #1-2929 St. John’s Street, Port Moody

