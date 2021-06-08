Here’s Everything You’ll Be Able To Do in BC Once Restrictions Ease Next Week

It appears that B.C. is on track to lift more restrictions next week on June 15.

The government had originally stated in its Restart plan that the criteria for moving into Step 2 would be that:

at least 65% of the 18+ population be vaccinated with dose 1,

declining case counts and hospitalizations.

At this point, it looks like the province is set to move forward with lifting restrictions. As of this past week, positive cases has dropped to under 200 a day, and vaccination continues with many receiving their 2nd shot.

Step 2 of the plan is expected to include opening up travel throughout the province and the reopening of businesses such as movie theatres and banquet halls. With the province hitting the 70% vaccination point, the criteria has been met in that regards.

Entering into Step 2 Permits:

Private outdoor gatherings of up to 50 people

Private indoor gatherings of up to five people or one household

Playdates

Organized seated indoor gatherings of up to 50 people

Recreational travel through all of B.C.

High-intensity indoor fitness classes at reduced capacity

Indoor team sports for all ages, but no spectators

Up to 50 spectators for outdoor sports

Continued returning to the office

Here is a breakdown chart that explains the activities and what is new once B.C. restrictions are further relaxed:

Step 3 of the Restart plan is targeted for July 1st

The requirements being that positive cases continue to decline, and 70% of the population has received their first dose of the vaccine.

There will be additional restrictions that will be lifted with that step, including domestic travel within Canada, the removal of mandatory masks, and a return of businesses like casinos and nightclubs.

