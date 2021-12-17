On December 17, the B.C. Government announced new COVID-19 restrictions set to take effect on Monday.

This is in preparation for an expected surge in cases during the holiday season, and to prevent further outbreaks triggered by the new and fast-spreading Omicron variant.

The restrictions include bringing back limitations on gathering sizes, and enforcing vaccine mandates. These restrictions are scheduled to last until January 31, 2022.

Newly Enforced Restrictions

New Year Events Cancelled

Organized New Year’s Eve events of any size will be forced to cancel Standing, mingling or dancing is not permitted. Seated events can continue to take place under the ‘organized gathering’ restrictions



Organized Gatherings Limits

All Sport Tournaments will be paused

There will be a 50% capacity limit for larger venues hosting over 1,000 people

Everyone must wear a mask

Everyone in attendance must be vaccinated

Spectators must be seated for concerts, performances, indoor weddings/funerals, lectures and other ticketed events

Spectators do not need to remain seated at conventions, trade shows, conferences (except during lectures, and recreational classes.

Personal Gathering Limits

Indoor personal gatherings will be limited to 10 adult guests or one other household. Children under the age of 12 will not count towards the limit of 10.

Everyone in attendance must be vaccinated

Unvaccinated single family members or roommates will not be allowed to throw or attend gatherings

Restaurant Rules

Patrons dining at restaurants will be restricted from mingling and moving between tables

Restaurants can still operate at full capacity for regular dining

Vaccine Requirements

All gatherings of any size will require proof of vaccination, whereas previously events with less than 50 guests were exempt.

All venues will now be required to start scanning QR codes to prevent fraudulent use of cards.

Testing Requirements Return for Short Trips

In November, fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents who takes short trips under 72 hours out of the country wouldn’t need proof of a negative test before returning home. However, starting December 21st, the COVID-19 molecular test will once again be reinstated.

Further Potential Restrictions

Although no further restrictions have been released, that isn’t to say more won’t be announced. Last year, Public Health officials issued a new mandate 24 hours before New Year’s Eve targeting liquor sales.

You can read more about the details of these restrictions on the BC Government Website.

Do you agree with the new restrictions? Let us know why or why not in the comments below.

