TransLink Services Will Be FREE On New Year’s Eve To Ring In 2022

TransLink may not always be the most popular option of transportation in Metro Vancouver, but come New Year’s Eve, you might be thanking them.

Although not offered in 2020, Translink will be bringing back free transit services in 2021 to ring in the New Year.

Bus services will be free from 5:00 pm to 5:00 am, while SkyTrain, SeaBus, and West Coast Express services will be free from 5:00 pm on December 31st to end of service on January 1st.

Fare gates will be open during this time. So passengers are advise not to tap their Compass Card on the readers when they on and off-board.

Translink New Year’s Eve Service

To accommodate passengers, there will also be increased services operating on modified schedules on Friday, December 31, 2021:

Bus services will operate on regular weekday schedule with some routes running additional evening and late-night service after their normal schedules.

SkyTrain (Expo, Millennium, and Canada Lines) services will operate on a regular weekday schedule with reduced peak service.

SeaBus will be running on a regular weekday schedule Last sailing from North Shore at 1:00 a.m. Last sailing from Waterfront at 1:22 a.m. with extended 15-minute service until 1 a.m.

West Coast Express will be operating on a modified weekday schedule. Westbound Service from Mission City: 5:25 a.m., 6:25 a.m., 6:55 a.m., 7:25 a.m. Eastbound Service from Waterfront: 1:30 p.m., 3:50 p.m., 4:50 p.m., 6:20 p.m.

The Compass Customer Service Centre, Lost Property Office, and Access Transit Customer Care will remain open.

Translink New Year’s Day Service

Services will also be operating on altered schedules on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

Bus services will operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule.

SkyTrain (Expo, Millennium, and Canada Lines) services will operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule.

SeaBus will be running on a Sunday/holiday schedule.

West Coast Express will not operate from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3. West Coast Express will go back to regular service on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

The Compass Customer Service Centre, Lost Property Office, and Access Transit Customer Care will be closed.

You can learn more about Translink’s Holiday schedule here.

“Offering a free and safe method of transportation on New Year’s Eve has been a long-standing tradition at TransLink,” says TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn.

“While restrictions prevented us from offering this last year, we are excited to bring this tradition back and encourage all those celebrating 2022 to choose transit for a safe ride home.”

