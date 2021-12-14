With heavy snow conquering some parts of Metro Vancouver this morning, the Alex Fraser Bridge may experience a number of problems.

Environment Canada issued a warning that up to 10cm of snow may fall today. As a result, the cables on the crossing may freeze and accumulate snow. When this happens, chunks of ice could fall off and strike oncoming traffic – a dangerous issue that has plagued the bridge in past winters.

RELATED: BC May Experience One of the Longest and Coldest Winters in Years

DriveBC took to Twitter this morning to announce lanes in both directions would be closed for snow removal from the bridge structure.

Northbound right lane on the #AlexFraserBridge #BCHwy91 is closed for snow removal from the bridge structure. Southbound lane closure will follow. Please use caution. #RichmondBC #DeltaBC — DriveBC (@DriveBC) December 14, 2021

In past years the results have been catastrophic. For example, incidents from the major crossing have led to broken windshields and near-miss events.

The province even had to have a helicopter on standby in order to have a way to quickly de-ice the cables.

The solution was not feasible to maintain, and it didn’t solve the problem.

Due the damages, the government decided to install a $5-million cable collar system on the Alex Fraser back in 2017 in order to prevent the falling ice.

Here’s a look at conditions in Surrey this morning:

#SurreyBC woke up to a winter wonderland this morning ❄️ (Photos by zeke.vancity / https://t.co/wkgTvFaUNo) pic.twitter.com/JCoTMIjGbm — 604 Now | Vancouver (@604Now) December 14, 2021

Stay safe, everyone!

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.