BC’s New Restrictions Are Now In Effect and Here’s A Quick Summary

In response to the Province’s surging COVID-19 cases, B.C. health officials have rolled out multiple restriction updates in the past week, leading to cancellations and shutdowns across British Columbia.

The first set of restrictions went into effect on Monday, December 20, only to be updated with additional measures one day later. All restrictions went to effect on Wednesday, December 22.

From personal gatherings to closed businesses. Here’s a quick summary of the restrictions that are currently in place until January 18, 2022 – unless renewed by Bonnie Henry.

BC Restrictions Now In Effect

New Year Events Cancelled

Organized New Year’s Eve events of any size will be forced to cancel.

Closed Businesses

Bars and nightclubs closed

Gyms, fitness centres and dance studios must be shut down

There will be no sport tournaments

Organized Gatherings Limits

No indoor organized gatherings of any size will be permitted, this includes weddings, receptions and parties

Outdoor organized seated can have a capacity of 5,000 people or 50% capacity, whichever is greater

Seated events including concerts, sports games, and movie theatres will need to reduce capacity to 50 per cent

All venues will now be required to start scanning QR codes to prevent fraudulent use of cards

Personal Gathering Limits Indoor personal gatherings will be limited to 10 adult guests or one other household. Children under the age of 12 will not count towards the limit of 10

Everyone in attendance must be vaccinated

Unvaccinated single family members or roommates will not be allowed to throw or attend gatherings Restaurant Rules Patrons dining at restaurants will be restricted from mingling and moving between tables

Maximum of six people per table at a restaurant, pub or cafe

Travel Requirements

In November, fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents who took short trips under 72 hours out of the country wouldn’t need proof of a negative test before returning home. However, starting December 21st, the COVID-19 molecular test will once again be reinstated.

The Government is also recommending Canadians avoid travel during this season, as further restrictions may be implemented later that could delay their returns.

Existing Requirements

The following existing requirements have not changed at this time:

Face masks are required to be worn at all public indoor settings for people aged 5 and above.

Worship service remains the same. Limited to 50% for crowds that has unvaccinated members

Fairs, Festivals and trade shows can run as normal

Workplaces are only limited in places where there are confirmed positive cases

Further Potential Restrictions

Although no further restrictions have been released, that isn’t to say more won’t be announced. Last year, Public Health officials issued a new mandate 24 hours before New Year’s Eve targeting liquor sales.

This page will be updated as BC restrictions are modified.