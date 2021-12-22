Vancouver Convention Centre Is Turned Into a Vaccination Clinic Again

With reported cases quickly rising across BC, health officials confirmed the Vancouver Convention Centre will reopen as the city’s largest vaccination clinic.

With testing sites and numerous clinics facing an increased demand, the site will provide a sigh of relief to both health officials and residents.

Vaccination Clinic

The Vancouver Coastal Health Authority will begin administering daily vaccinations on January 5, 2022.

The clinic is capable over administering over 100,000 shots a month, and serving over 5,000 people per day. It will offer the public first and second doses, along with booster doses.

The Vancouver Convention Centre was first used as a vaccine clinic earlier this year between March and August. It was closed at the end of summer as demand for vaccines decreased.

Prior to that, it was used as a makeshift emergency hospital in 2020. Vancouver Coastal Health paid $88,000 a month to lease the waterfront property in the event local hospitals ran out of space.

In addition to Vancouver, BC Health Authorities are securing more sites in Surrey, the Interior, and Northern B.C.

