BC Hydro Is Offering A Three-Month Relief From Bills To Some Customers

BC Hydro is offering three months of relief on some customers’ bills, without having to pay it back.
Premier John Horgan made the announcement, Wednesday, as a measure to address the economic impacts of COVID-19.
RELATED: How B.C.’s Unemployment Rates Compare To The Rest Of Canada
Residential customers who have had wages cut, due to the pandemic, will receive a three-month bill credit worth triple their average monthly bills. Customers will not have to pay this back.
Small businesses can expect a three-month “holiday” from their payments. They can apply for this starting April 14th and have until April 30th to apply.
BC Hydro will also give large businesses the option of a three-month deferment.
The B.C. government is offering other relief aids to help Canadians during the pandemic.
For more stories regarding the pandemic, head to our News section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.