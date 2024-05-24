Ever feel like indulging in a pastry or desert, but not too excited by the ambiance of your local Tim Hortons? Or maybe you’re visiting Vancouver and want to explore the local culinary scene. Whether you’re a local looking to explore new gems or a visitor eager to savor the city’s culinary delights, here are eight must-visit bakeries and cafes in Vancouver that deserve a spot on your bucket list.







8 Vancouver Bakeries + Cafes You Should Add To Your Bucket List



Angus T



Established in 2016, Angus T emerged as a beacon of European artisanal excellence in the heart of Vancouver’s Yaletown district, unveiling its first store in 2018. In 2022, the bakery expanded its reach with a second location at Park Royal, solidifying its status as a beloved fixture in Metro Vancouver.

Angus T prides itself on the meticulous craftsmanship of its handcrafted croissants, selecting premium ingredients sourced from both European suppliers and local producers in British Columbia. Each bite is a testament to their dedication to quality and flavor.

Beyond the delectable offerings, customers are drawn to the immersive experience at Angus T. Visitors can observe the intricate process of croissant-making, gaining insight into the dedication and expertise required to produce each pastry.

With a diverse menu boasting over 20 flavors, Angus T caters to every palate. From the crowd-favorite ‘Double Baked Almond’ and ‘Pistachio Raspberry’ in the sweet section to the savory delights of ‘Ham Gruyere’ and ‘Chicken Tomato,’ there’s something to satisfy every craving. Their cinnamon buns are extremely popular with customers, and are a must-try.

However, Angus T aspires to be more than just a bakery; it aims to foster community engagement and collaboration. By hosting interactive events and supporting local businesses, writers, and artists, Angus T endeavors to create a space where neighbours can come together to make a positive impact. Check them out on Instagram, or visit their website to learn more.

Delphi Cafe



Delphi Cafe in Langley, offers a cozy atmosphere for casual dining and breakfast/brunch with a creative twist. With its warm ambiance and inviting decor, the cafe provides the perfect backdrop for a comfortable and delicious bite at any time of day.

Indulge in a breakfast experience like no other, where creativity meets tradition. Their menu showcases inventive twists on beloved breakfast classics. The menu includes sumptuous french toast, delightful chicken pancakes, and an array of tempting eggs benedict options. Each dish is crafted with care, using fresh, locally sourced ingredients to ensure a delightful dining experience.

The experience extends beyond just exceptional cuisine. Their friendly and attentive staff are dedicated to ensuring that every guest feels welcome and cared for, whether they’re joining them for a leisurely brunch or a cozy dinner. Plus, with their extensive selection of coffee and cocktail options, there’s something to complement every meal and occasion.

Looking for a memorable dining experience? Delphi Cafe is the perfect destination. Open from 9:00 AM to 8:30 PM every day, stop by to experience this one-of-a-kind cafe, right here in Langley, BC. Whether you’re dining with family, friends, or that special someone, it is sure to be an experience that keeps you coming back for more. Check them out on Instagram, or visit their website to learn more.

Nomad Coffee



In the heart of North Vancouver lies Nomad Espresso Bar. More than just your ordinary coffee shop, Nomad is a movement towards environmental consciousness. As the only BYOC (Bring Your Own Cup) coffee shop in Canada, Nomad is on a mission to challenge today’s norms to shape tomorrow’s future.

Nomad’s commitment to reducing waste and fostering eco-conscious habits is evident in every aspect of their operation. Their organic coffee is locally roasted by a rotating selection of beans from guest roasters. The current selection features coffee from Agro Roasters, Continuum, House of Funk and Rogue Wave, adding an exciting twist to each cup while showcasing the region’s finest brews. From ethically sourced beans to their journey to save 100,000 single-use coffee cups, Nomad’s dedication to preserving the planet shines through.

As you step into Nomad’s inviting cafe, you’re greeted not just by the aroma of freshly brewed coffee, but also by a menu crafted with care. Start your day with a croissant or indulge in the savory Bacon Brioche Breakfast Sandwich. For lunch, savor wraps like the Chicken Pesto Wrap or the Vegan Spicy Tofu Wrap. Each bite is crafted to deliver the ultimate combination of taste and texture.

Nomad’s eco-friendly ethos extends to their delectable pastries, made in-house with the finest ingredients. And for furry friends, Nomad offers a selection of dog-friendly treats, ensuring every member of your family can enjoy a visit to their cozy cafe.

Visit their cafe in North Vancouver to experience the infusion of Korean flavours throughout the bakery and lunch menu. Join Nomad on their journey towards sustainability and flavour. You can follow them on Instagram for updates on their upcoming latte art competition. Check out their website to dive into their menu.



Savary Island Pie Company

Step into the warmth of Savary Island Pie Company. Nestled in the heart of West Vancouver, every visit promises a delicious journey through homemade delights. Since 1991, they’ve been dedicated to perfecting the art of pie-making, turning simple ingredients into mouth watering memories.

Their story is one of passion and tradition. Each pie is a labor of love, crafted with care and attention to detail. From flaky crusts to luscious fillings, every bite tells a tale of culinary craftsmanship.

At Savary Island Pie Company, they believe in keeping it simple and real. That means using only the finest, locally sourced ingredients to create pies that taste just like grandma used to make. Whether it’s a classic apple pie or a seasonal specialty, you can trust that each slice is bursting with flavor and nostalgia.

But pies aren’t the only stars of the show. Their menu boasts a tempting array of baked goods, from buttery scones to indulgent cakes, each one a testament to their dedication to quality and taste.

And let’s not forget about their newest offerings! From their debut at City Hall to the upcoming revival of their second Marine Drive location, located next door at 1531 Marine Drive, there’s never been a better time to experience the magic of Savary Island Pie Company. At their new Marine Drive location they will be adding a touch of floral magic to their offerings with fresh flower bouquets! Along with the flowers, and homemade ice cream they’ll be serving delicious cakes and coulis! With ice cream flavors like velvety vanilla and exotic matcha paired with waffle cones, there’s something for every sweet tooth to savor.

So come on in, take a seat, and treat yourself to a slice of homemade goodness. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a first-time visitor, Savary Island Pie Company is ready to welcome you with open arms and a warm, flaky pie.

Follow them on social media for all the latest updates, sneak peeks, and behind-the-scenes action. Visit their website to explore their menu and offerings.

Sweet Obsession



Located in Kitsilano, Sweet Obsession has been a destination for dessert lovers since 1993. This quaint bakery and café is renowned in Vancouver. Sweet Obsession is know for its indulgent cakes and pastries, in addition to their artisanal breads, all crafted with a meticulous attention to detail that ensures every bite is pure bliss.

Sweet Obsession’s menu is a testament to their passion for quality and creativity. From their signature ‘Obsession Cake’ with layers of chocolate mousse and hazelnut praline to the seasonal fruit tarts that showcase the freshest local produce, there’s always something new and delightful to discover. Their croissants and danishes, made with butter imported from France, offer a taste of Paris right in Vancouver.

But Sweet Obsession is more than just a bakery. It’s a community hub where friends and families gather to enjoy a cozy atmosphere and exceptional treats. Their spacious seating area and warm, welcoming staff make it the perfect place to relax and unwind. The café also hosts regular events, such as cake-decorating workshops and pastry tastings.

Whether you’re picking up a birthday cake, enjoying a leisurely coffee break, or attending one of their fun events, Sweet Obsession promises a sweet experience that you’ll want to return to again and again.

The Garden Strathcona

In the heart of East Vancouver, The Garden Strathcona offers a serene retreat with its blend of a café and lifestyle boutique. Since its opening in 2018, The Garden has become a beloved spot for locals seeking a tranquil escape and wholesome, delicious food.

The Garden’s menu emphasizes fresh, organic ingredients with a variety of vegetarian and vegan options. Their avocado toast, topped with radishes and microgreens, is a crowd favorite. Their smoothie bowls, packed with superfoods, provide a healthy and satisfying start to the day. The bakery section features an array of gluten-free and dairy-free pastries, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Beyond the food, The Garden’s unique space invites visitors to linger and explore. The café is adorned with lush plants and locally made artisan goods, creating a peaceful, aesthetically pleasing environment. Guests can browse through a selection of handmade ceramics, natural skincare products, and eco-friendly homewares while sipping on a perfectly brewed latte.

The Garden Strathcona is not just a place to eat but a destination to experience.

Butter Baked Goods

Butter Baked Goods, nestled in Vancouver’s charming Mackenzie Heights, has been delighting customers with its nostalgic baked goods since 2007. Known for its vintage-inspired décor and comforting treats, Butter offers a warm, welcoming atmosphere reminiscent of a classic neighborhood bakery.

The menu at Butter Baked Goods is filled with timeless favorites, all made from scratch using high-quality ingredients. Their famous marshmallows come in a variety of flavors, from classic vanilla to unique creations like peppermint and passion fruit. The bakery’s cakes, cookies, and pies are equally celebrated, each one a testament to traditional baking techniques and a love for the craft.

Butter’s cozy café space invites guests to sit and enjoy their treats with a cup of tea or coffee. The friendly staff and charming ambiance make it a popular spot for catch-ups with friends or a quiet moment of indulgence. Seasonal offerings and special holiday treats add to the appeal, ensuring there’s always something new to try.

Can’t get enough of Butter’s baked goods? Their cookbook offers a chance to recreate the magic at home. Whether you’re a seasoned baker or a novice, the recipes are designed to bring a touch of Butter’s charm to your kitchen.

Matchstick

Matchstick has anchored Vancouver’s coffee scene since opening its first location in Mount Pleasant in 2012. With multiple locations across the city, Matchstick celebrates quality, community, and sustainability.

At Matchstick, coffee becomes an art form. They source beans directly from farmers, ensuring fair trade and high standards. Skilled baristas meticulously brew each cup, taking pride in delivering the perfect coffee experience. They doesn’t just excel in coffee. Matchstick also offers freshly baked pastries and breads, all made in-house with locally sourced ingredients.

Matchstick’s minimalist, cozy spaces encourage community and conversation. Whether catching up with friends, working on a project, or enjoying a quiet moment, the welcoming environment makes it a favorite spot for many Vancouverites. The bakery section features items like their renowned sourdough bread, buttery croissants, and seasonal pastries.

It doesn’t matter if you’re seeking a cozy spot to unwind with a cup of coffee or eager to satisfy your sweet tooth with artisanal treats. These eight destinations offer something special for every palate. So, add them to your bucket list! It’s time to indulge in the unique flavours that make Vancouver’s bakery and cafe scene truly unforgettable.

