Bachelor In Paradise is Heading To Canada and You Can Be On The Show

Canadian bachelors and bachelorettes get ready to ask, “will you accept this rose” in paradise?

The popular franchise Bachelor in Paradise is officially coming to Canada and the show is looking for new contestants. It will feature a mix of former participants and new ones that are ready for love.

The series will actually be filmed in Canada this summer, the exact location has yet to be announced and will be aired exclusively on CityTV.

In a rare twist, Bachelor in Paradise Canada will not be exclusive to only alumni, as in previous years. They want to give everyone the chance to find love by providing fans a chance to become part of the Bachelor family. The show has announced that they are currently taking applications. #BachelorNation! You can be on the upcoming season of #BachelorinParadiseCA! Head to https://t.co/eIua1pc5iK to apply! pic.twitter.com/4SKDhKwRk3 — Bachelor In Paradise Canada (@bachparadiseca) March 2, 2021 If chosen, you must get ready to appear on Bachelor in Paradise Canada as soon as filming starts. So be fully available for up to 5-6 weeks in May and June. Luckily, many of you may have that vacation time banked. You may want to hurry, as some people have already started applying. Update y'all, I applied to #BachelorinParadiseCA! Hope @bachparadiseca is ready to bring an openly gay dude to Paradise. pic.twitter.com/sF2iKM9Cx3 — Ryan Durgy (@RyanDurgy) March 4, 2021 The Bachelor, and all its spin-offs, have been running strong for nearly two decades. Canadians alike have been glued to the series to see hopefuls fall in love. You may recall a fellow Canadian finding love in Paradise before. Kevin Wendt went to paradise and fell in love with Astrid, who are now living in Toronto and engaged. Will you be the next to join the quest for the one?